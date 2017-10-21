Clermont vs Northampton Saints: Champions Cup - live score updates
- Latest score: Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints
Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints, 22 minutes
Oh no. Serious injury here to Camille Lopez. He's twisted awkwardly in the tackle and has badly injured his left leg. Play was stopped immediately by referee Ben Whitehouse, who deserves credit.
Courtney Lawes' outstanding form is continuing this afternoon.
Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints, 20 minutes
Clermont recover to hold up a Saints carrier, so they'll have the scrum.
"Stay here, stay here" says Dylan Hartley. He's started extremely well.
Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints, 19 minutes
Harry Mallinder sparks a counter with a burst and an offload. Jamal Ford-Roobinson trundles into the Clermont 22 and suddenly Saints are within five metres!
Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints , 13 minutes
Saints are giving it a crack with ball in hand. Here's Nafi Tuitavake carrying hard.
Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints , 9 minutes
That's the first sighting of Clermont Alvareti Raka, who bursts through midfield and wins a penalty for his team as a Saints tackler fails to roll away.
The hosts go to touch and there is a little chip from Parra. Nic Groom collects the ball and is tackled in the air. Respite for Saints, who kick to touch.
Try, Fritz Lee! Clermont 7-0 Northampton, 5 minutes
At the third re-set, the Clermont scrum is too powerful. Dylan Hartley's pack is shunted back. Lee controls with his feet and dives over.
Morgan Parra's conversion is perfect.
Clermont 0-0 Northampton Saints, 4 minutes
Northampton give up a free-kick at the scrum and Clermont's first possession is devastating. Morgan Parra direct proceedings with monster runners flooding off him and Remi Lamerat is held up over the line. Five-metre scrum to the hosts.
Kick-off
Referee Ben Whitehouse blows his whistle. We're underway. It's loud. Saints recover the kick-off and are into their phase-play nicely.
Atmosphere building
What a place this is.
Here come the players.
Injured scrum-half Greig Laidlaw
"This certainly isn't a forgone conclusion. They've been good in the Premiership outside of the game against Sarries and they'll be fired up for Courtney Lawes' 200th game."
Jim Mallinder
"We've had one game in this tournament, we've got five left and we're not just going to give up."
Teams
Here's a reminder of Clermont's line-up...
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Courts
5️⃣0️⃣ for Harry
5️⃣0️⃣ in Europe for Fodes
...and a look at what Clermont are working with:
There has been a change to the above 23, actually. David Strettle is out with Nick Abendanon replacing him. Scott Speeding moves onto the bench.
Fifteen minutes until kick-off
It's worth highlighting that, bar two thrashings at the hands of Saracens, Saints have gone very well this season. It's easy to forget that, but they'll have to be brilliant to get something out of this afternoon.
Last time out
Read this through your fingers - or ignore it entirely - if you are a Saints fan. Here's a reminder of how Northampton began the Champions Cup. Holders Saracens were in a rare mood.
Toss up
Dylan Hartley and Morgan Parra are the skippers this afternoon.
Good afternoon
Next up on our live-blogging weekend operation is Northampton's trip to Clermont. On the back of their 57-13 humbling against champions Saracens, Jim Mallinder's men now get to face last season's runners-up.
It's not getting much easier for Saints.
