Clermont vs Northampton Saints: Champions Cup - live score updates

3:44PM

Oh no. Serious injury here to Camille Lopez. He's twisted awkwardly in the tackle and has badly injured his left leg. Play was stopped immediately by referee Ben Whitehouse, who deserves credit.

3:39PM

Courtney Lawes' outstanding form is continuing this afternoon.

3:36PM

Clermont recover to hold up a Saints carrier, so they'll have the scrum.

"Stay here, stay here" says Dylan Hartley. He's started extremely well.

3:35PM

Harry Mallinder sparks a counter with a burst and an offload. Jamal Ford-Roobinson trundles into the Clermont 22 and suddenly Saints are within five metres!

3:31PM

Saints are giving it a crack with ball in hand. Here's Nafi Tuitavake carrying hard.

3:28PM

Clermont 7-0 Northampton Saints , 9 minutes

That's the first sighting of Clermont Alvareti Raka, who bursts through midfield and wins a penalty for his team as a Saints tackler fails to roll away.

The hosts go to touch and there is a little chip from Parra. Nic Groom collects the ball and is tackled in the air. Respite for Saints, who kick to touch.

3:26PM

Our man in Clermont...

...is Gavin Mairs.

Cue picture caption suggestions at Stade Marcel-Michelin.... pic.twitter.com/lfU3pl7CFQ — Gavin Mairs (@GavinMairs) October 21, 2017

3:23PM

Try, Fritz Lee! Clermont 7-0 Northampton, 5 minutes

At the third re-set, the Clermont scrum is too powerful. Dylan Hartley's pack is shunted back. Lee controls with his feet and dives over.

Morgan Parra's conversion is perfect.

3:22PM

Granted...

3:21PM

Clermont 0-0 Northampton Saints, 4 minutes

Northampton give up a free-kick at the scrum and Clermont's first possession is devastating. Morgan Parra direct proceedings with monster runners flooding off him and Remi Lamerat is held up over the line. Five-metre scrum to the hosts.

3:17PM

Kick-off

Referee Ben Whitehouse blows his whistle. We're underway. It's loud. Saints recover the kick-off and are into their phase-play nicely.

3:15PM

Atmosphere building

What a place this is.

Best rugby ground in Europe for atmosphere. Building nicely. Saints fans just starting to make themselves heard, too. pic.twitter.com/u0MqucgQDb — Tom Vickers (@WheresTommyV) October 21, 2017

Here come the players.

3:11PM

Injured scrum-half Greig Laidlaw

"This certainly isn't a forgone conclusion. They've been good in the Premiership outside of the game against Sarries and they'll be fired up for Courtney Lawes' 200th game."

3:08PM

Jim Mallinder

"We've had one game in this tournament, we've got five left and we're not just going to give up."

3:06PM

Teams

Here's a reminder of Clermont's line-up...

�� If you missed team news for Clermont...



2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Courts

5️⃣0️⃣ for Harry

5️⃣0️⃣ in Europe for Fodes

1️⃣st start for Ford-Robinson pic.twitter.com/1lPLyVxxMc









— Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) October 20, 2017

...and a look at what Clermont are working with:

There has been a change to the above 23, actually. David Strettle is out with Nick Abendanon replacing him. Scott Speeding moves onto the bench.

2:58PM

Fifteen minutes until kick-off

It's worth highlighting that, bar two thrashings at the hands of Saracens, Saints have gone very well this season. It's easy to forget that, but they'll have to be brilliant to get something out of this afternoon.

�� “We’re a good side and we can play some good rugby. We’ve proven that this year, but now we need to prove it this afternoon.” pic.twitter.com/yw75HDYdn3 — Northampton Saints (@SaintsRugby) October 21, 2017

2:53PM

Last time out

Read this through your fingers - or ignore it entirely - if you are a Saints fan. Here's a reminder of how Northampton began the Champions Cup. Holders Saracens were in a rare mood.

2:49PM

Toss up

Dylan Hartley and Morgan Parra are the skippers this afternoon.

2:44PM

Good afternoon

Next up on our live-blogging weekend operation is Northampton's trip to Clermont. On the back of their 57-13 humbling against champions Saracens, Jim Mallinder's men now get to face last season's runners-up.

It's not getting much easier for Saints.