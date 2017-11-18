Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Palace denied crucial victory in fight for survival after controversial penalty

Their search for a new manager may be looking increasingly desperate, the slide towards the lower end of the table showing no real sign of being reversed, but it cannot be denied that Everton retain some measure of battling instinct.

A fortnight after recovering from two goals down to defeat Watford, here was another backs-to-the wall display, twice coming from behind to rescue a point at bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace in a match they dare not have lost.

Goals from Leighton Baines, from the penalty spot, and Oumar Niasse cancelled out strikes from James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha to leave David Unsworth, Everton’s caretaker manager, with some cause for satisfaction after a week in which his club were twice rebuffed by Watford in their pursuit of Marco Silva.

It was frustration for Palace, however, who missed a chance to cut significantly the gap between themselves and the rest of the relegation pack, paying heavily for a contentious penalty award and a rash moment by goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

James McArthur scores Palace's first goal