New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson determined to put a few things right as far as his reputation goes

They say time is the greatest healer and while a cosy press room in Beckenham is perhaps an imperfect testing ground for universal maxims, Roy Hodgson provided clear anecdotal evidence on Friday afternoon.

14 months removed from his nadir as England coach – the Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland and the bizarro, don't-know-what-I'm-doing-here press conference that followed – Hodgson cut a contented, confident figure as he stepped out for the first time as manager of Crystal Palace.

As he turned on the familiar homespun, slightly gnomic charm of old, it was hard to believe this was the same man who had last been seen squirming in the Chantilly spotlight.

There were warm handshakes for familiar faces from the press corps, wistful asides on the geography of south London (not sure whether you've heard, but Hodgson grew up in these parts) and one crowdsourced trip down memory lane, back to when he watched Real Madrid play at Selhurst Park at the age of 14.

Mainly, though, there was the understated steel a man obviously determined to put a few things right as far as his reputation goes.

Not that the 70-year-old was willing to put it in such explicit terms. Indeed, there was a bullishness on display that will have heartened Palace fans as they make their acquaintances with of the English game's great nomads.

View photos Hodgson is back at the club he grew up at (Getty) More

"Words like 'redemption' really don't mean anything to me," Hodgson said.

"You're talking in terms which really I haven't thought much about and don't need to think about. It's well over a year ago now and I've had lots of time to get my mind back on track. It didn't take a year, that's for sure. It took a lot less time than that.

"I've never left the world of football behind, because I don't think you do leave it behind. The drug that gets in your vein stays there. I've watched a lot of matches, but this is the first full-time employment in football for a year.

"I think I'm better for that. I haven't had many periods away from football in the previous 40 years, so I'm hoping this year will have really recharged my batteries, my enthusiasm and my desire to do the job."

View photos Palace are in desperate need of points after De Boer's troubled spell in charge (Getty) More

Pressed to comment on that night to forget in Nice, Hodgson did eventually allude to the heartache suffered – both by him personally and the rest of the England set-up. But he was at pains to stress his desire to move on, with the challenge of helping Palace bounce back from their abject start to the season now foremost in his mind.

Read More