Daley Blind insists Manchester United must be ready for final Group A clash

Daley Blind has insisted Manchester United must be ready for next month’s final Group A game after his side were beaten 1-0 by FC Basel on Wednesday night.

The result, coming courtesy of a late Michael Lang goal, ensures Jose Mourinho’s men must now wait until their home clash with CSKA Moscow on 5 December to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barring a six-goal defeat at the hands of the Russian club, United’s place in the last 16 will be confirmed.

Despite the disappointment and shock of Wednesday’s defeat, Blind has called for calm and urged his teammates to ready themselves for one final push.

“You are always disappointed when you lose and especially in the last minute,” the defender said after the final whistle.

“Especially in the first half we did well. Second half they create chances but not very big ones, more long shots. It is a pity that it goes in in the last minute.

“Of course, we want to win every game. We know how the positions are in the group.

“We're still on top but we must be aware - but we don't panic. We have to be ready in the next game.

“We train hard and prepare ourselves like we always do. I think there is a lot of confidence in the group and this will not change that.”

“I think we're confident at home. But, like I said, the points in the group are clear. We know we what we have to do to be first.”

Mourinho was left to lament his side’s profligacy at St Jakob-Park, with United squandering a number of goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

Romelu Lukaku was handed an early chance after being threaded through on goal while Mauroane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo both hit the woodwork in the opening 45 minutes.

Afterwards the United manager claimed his side should have led by five goals heading into the break.

“Half time it should be 5-0, they didn't have a shot, we hit the post twice, had huge percentage of the ball, we created numerous chances, the game was easy to win, you don't score, the opponent survive and in the second half you feel they have a chance," Mourinho said.

He added: “I cannot blame the players I think we play a match like this 10 times and nine we win comfortably. The one was now.”