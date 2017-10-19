David Haye knows he has to let his fighters do the talking if he is to succeed as a boxing promoter

David Haye has acknowledged he will have to learn to stop being a "control freak" if he is to progress in his future career as a boxing promoter.

The 37-year-old on Friday oversees the professional debut of Rio 2016 Olympian Joe Joyce at London's Indigo at the 02 Arena, where the heavyweight will risk fighting the respected Ian Lewison.

Haye has combined with Richard Schaefer to form Hayemaker Ringstar and, though he has officially promoted before, this latest venture comes with him widely thought to be heading into his final fights and pursuing a new path.

When combining with former trainer and manager Adam Booth, Haye also remained largely independent and in control of his own career while succeeding without combining with Britain's traditional promoters.

He has high hopes for the 32-year-old Joyce, and fellow professional debutant Michael 'Venom' Page who crosses over from MMA, but told Press Association Sport: "As these fights go on I'm going to need to let go a little bit, because I'm a bit of a control freak.

"You're not in control: when it's my fights I know all I need to do is make sure I'm on point mentally, physically. When it's down to someone else being in good shape, you have to take their word for it, and assume that the people around them have got them in the best condition, haven't been up all night stressing about whatever it's going to be.

"I like to know how everybody's feeling, how's they're training, how did their massage go, what did they eat today? There's going to be so many fighters at one stage, I'll have to take a backward step and understand I need to let go a little bit.

"I've invested a lot in (Joyce, Page, and Willy Hutchinson, another debutant) already. My future as a boxing promoter: these guys will be instrumental in giving me clout and credibility."