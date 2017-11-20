David Haye vs Tony Bellew off after former world champion suffers injury while skipping

David Haye’s anticipated heavyweight rematch with Tony Bellew, set for 17 December, has been postponed.

The pair clashed at the O2 Arena in March when Bellew secured an 11th round stoppage against Haye, who had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the sixth round.

But, after working his way back to full fitness, Londoner Haye had agreed a money-spinning pay-per-view return against Bellew at the same venue just eight days before Christmas.





However, it is understood that Haye has had to change those plans after picking up another injury, this time while skipping.

The pair will now meet again in the new year once Haye has fully recovered from his latest problem.

Soon after The Independent broke the news of the postponement, Bellew took to Twitter, posting a pensive emoji and nothing else.