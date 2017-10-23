David Moss leaves Huddersfield Town after five months as Head of Football Operations

Huddersfield Town have quietly announced that Head of Football Operations David Moss has left his role at the club.

The Yorkshireman replaced Stuart Webber in the role in June after a seven-year stint at Celtic. Since then, he has overseen a jubilant atmosphere, sky-rocketing ambitions and unlikely success at the Terriers.

The 48-year-old was also the first to mention Steve Mounié to David Wagner, a risky record signing who has surely proven his £11.5 million worth already and is just one of a host of convincing additions acquired during a pre-season recruitment drive that Moss helped sculpt.

But Moss' premature exit from the John Smith's Stadium was announced today by what Huddersfield Town describes as "mutual consent" in a brief statement.

"The Club will now begin the search for a new Head of Football Operations," Huddersfield Town said in the statement. "Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish David all the best in his future endeavours".