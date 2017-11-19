David Moyes accuses West Ham stars of letting the side down

David Moyes' reign as West Ham manager got off to a disappointing start: Getty

David Moyes claimed some "big players with big reputations" are letting West Ham down after the 2-0 loss at Watford.

Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison condemned the Hammers to defeat in Moyes' first game in charge to illustrate the magnitude of the task in hand.

Andy Carroll was jeered by the away supporters, who were clearly not amused by his comments following the recent thrashing by Liverpool where he criticised them for leaving early.

Meanwhile, Cheikhou Kouyate and record signing Marko Arnautovic missed gilt-edged opportunities to drag West Ham back into the game.

And Moyes said: "I always thought this was a big job. Some big players with big reputations disappointed me a lot.

"I thought they would show me more. They need to show me why they have got that reputation.

"I don't enjoy the performance and I expected us to do better. We tried to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance - and we probably did - but overall it was not good enough."

Hughes steered in his first goal for Watford in the 11th minute, capitalising after Andre Gray's miscued shot fell kindly for him.

Heurelho Gomes made a stunning double save to deny Arnautovic, and then Kouyate blazed their best opportunity over the crossbar.

And the atmosphere in the away end turned toxic after Richarlison's shot crept under Joe Hart, with the fans anger by now directed towards the club's board.

