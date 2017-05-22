David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss following Premier League relegation

Moyes has resigned and Sunderland will look for a new manager: Getty

David Moyes has resigned as Sunderland manager following the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League.

The Wearsiders finished bottom of the league and Moyes admitted after the final-day defeat at Chelsea that he would be discussing his future with the club.

And those conversations, which took place in London on Monday morning, have resulted in the former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss leaving his post.

Speaking about the decision, club chairman Ellis Short stated: “I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

David Moyes said: “I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.

“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League”.

The 54-year-old Glaswegian came 20th out of 20 in The Independent's managerial season rankings, published Monday.