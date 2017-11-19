David Unsworth outlines his manifesto if given Everton job
As Everton ponder their next move in the pursuit of Watford manager Marco Silva, caretaker David Unsworth is carefully preparing his own manifesto for a Goodison revival.
Unsworth, who took over the reins from Ronald Koeman when the Dutchman was sacked three weeks ago, has had mixed fortunes during his short spell at the helm.
Saturday’s resilient 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace followed a rousing late comeback that sunk Watford before the international break and Everton are at last beginning to show the kind of character and organisation that has been missing for so much of the season.
“The longer I can work with the players and keep them together the better it will be, but I know what will be, will be,” said Unsworth as he outlined his methodology in a clear message to the Everton hierarchy.
“We are training and playing in a bit of a different way from what we have been used to. It’s not having a go at anyone else, it’s how I want to set about things. That will take a little bit of time.
“I’m desperate to get this group of players on to the training field for a period of time when we can implement what we want to do.”
Unsworth, who stepped up from coaching the club’s under-23 side, brings a refreshingly basic blueprint. “I know what Everton fans want. They want to see their players give everything they’ve got,” he said after a performance at Palace that delivered on that demand.
“I have a way of playing I believe in. We want to play on the front foot, we want to play with spirit. We’ve seen progress in the last two games.”
Whether that is enough to give Unsworth further opportunities in forthcoming league matches with Southampton, West Ham and Huddersfield remains to be seen.
“I had a text message off Farhad [Moshiri, Everton’s majority shareholder] last night, and one this morning, wishing me all the best for the game,” he said.
“I know the people that matter are behind me but the most important thing is the football club and getting the right person for the job.”
Everton’s new-found resilience was tested thoroughly after they twice fell behind, initially to James McArthur’s first-minute strike and then when Wilfried Zaha punished further defensive laxity 10 minutes before the break.
Palace strove ceaselessly throughout the second half but Unsworth’s rearguard performed solidly and perhaps earned their stroke of fortune when rusty home substitute Christian Benteke scuffed a shot when clean through 10 minutes from the end.
The visitors also posed real menace in attack with a bustling display from Oumar Niasse, The Senegalese won a highly questionable penalty at the expense of an unfortunate Scott Dann from which Leighton Baines levelled.
He then stroked home his side’s second equaliser following Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni’s high-risk clearance.
Everton kept such a firm grip on home danger men Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek that Palace manager Roy Hodgson paid their tactics a back-handed compliment.
“The last time I saw a game where there was such a regular amount of fouls, not vicious fouls but fouls to break up the play, was in the late Nineties when I was working at Inter,” he said.
Hodgson’s frustrations were clearly visible after missing out on a win that would have sliced the gap at the foot of the table.
“We are not losing but that is scant consolation. Our performance today deserved a lot better. The players are gutted about it but it is my job and theirs to keep the faith,” he said.