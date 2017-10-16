How David Warner transformed himself from Walkabout bad boy to Australian statesman ahead of the Ashes

Warner's wicket will be the one England want the most: Getty

Given the speed of his transformation it’s possible to badge David Warner as world cricket’s equivalent of the 60-minute makeover.

The first Australian since 1877 to make his international debut before playing a First Class match has been labelled many things in his career – the vast majority of which aren’t publishable on the pages of The Independent – but, increasingly and against all odds, Warner is rapidly becoming something of a statesman-like figure Down Under.

So, when he talks of this winter’s Ashes series being akin to ‘war’, it’s probably wise for England’s finest to pack their hard-hats before they board the plane at Heathrow.

It wasn’t so long ago that the pugnacious left-hander was throwing right handers in the small hours at the Walkabout bar in Birmingham.

This summer, though, he was the Australian team’s go-to man in ill-tempered negotiations over the players’ future contracts.

And when the Aussies needed someone to shed their natural attacking instincts of take one for the team in Bangladesh, Warner stood up to register the slowest, but potentially one of the most crucial, centuries of his Test career in a winning cause.

That 123 in Chittagong – which followed a similarly single-minded century in the second innings of the first Test in Dhaka, which Australia lost – was the 20th of his Test career.

That puts him ahead of the likes of Mark Taylor, Bill Lawry and Ian Chappell in the Aussies all-time list. It also reaffirmed the view that, along with Steve Smith, his wicket will be the one that England covert above the rest this winter.

It’s all a far cry from the days when Warner was labelled a one-trick pony at the start of a career that has now seen him score almost 6000 Test runs at an average touching 48.

“He’s a cricketer who failed the eye test and probably still would,” says Trent Woodhill, the Aussie batting coach who has worked extensively with Warner since 2007.