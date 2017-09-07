How a deadline-beating transfer really works and why any Leicester appeal over Adrien Silva looks destined to fail

New Leicester City signing Adrien Silva is almost certain to face a spell on the sidelines until January, according to a lawyer who has previous worked with Fifa on claims from the Transfer Matching System (TMS), as it is highly unlikely that the world governing body will bend on the situation.

The Premier League club attempted to push through the £22m signing of Silva from Sporting Lisbon as a replacement for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater, only for necessary documentation to arrive with the Football Association 14 seconds after Thursday's transfer window deadline.

Leicester are still trying to work out how they can appeal the situation and get the 28-year-old on the pitch, and internal discussions are ongoing at the club. If that appeal is not successful, they may try to see where they stand as regards who actually owns the player, them or Sporting - but that would depend on a clause having been stipulated that the deal only goes through if registration is completed.

Bernardo Palmeiro is a football lawyer who formerly worked on Fifa’s legal counsel dealing with issues arising from the Transfer Matching System, and explains it is unlikely that any Leicester appeals will be successful.

Any such signing involves the buying club going online to Fifa’s TMS, entering certain information and uploading four documents: the contract between player and new club; the legal documents terminating the contract with the selling club; the transfer agreement and the player’s passport or some other form of ID. Once this matches the input of the selling club, the buying’s club governing body - in this case the FA - requires the international transfer certificate [ITC] from Fifa.

That request is the key moment in terms of ratifying the signing, and needs to be done before the deadline for the window stipulated by the federation, in this case 11pm on Thursday 31 August. With Silva, that happened too late. The fact it is a mere 14 seconds is irrelevant, as accepting it would create a dangerous legal precedent. That has left the midfielder in limbo in a complex situation, and Palmeiro does not believe Leicester have much chance of overturning Fifa’s decision, according to the evidence out there.

“We don’t have all the information but if it is true that there was a delay in uploading the documentation due to a delay in finishing the negotiations, I would say ‘no’,” Palmeiro says. “The rule is objective and Fifa normally applies it quite straightforward without any exceptions.

“From my experience, there are really no exceptions and we need to understand exactly how the system works. So, there are two steps before the transfer is complete. The first step is, yes, the uploading of the documents by the two clubs, and there needs to be a match between the information provided in the system and the documentation, and [the second step is] then the request for the international transfer certificate by the federation of the club buying the player, in this case the FA. For the regulations, the moment that matters is not the moment when the documents are uploaded but the moment that the request [for the ITC] is done by the FA. So, according to the rules, the fact you uploaded the majority of the documents still within the deadline - but the final document was outside the deadline - it’s not necessarily a mitigating circumstance because it only allowed the federation to request the ITC after the deadline.”

