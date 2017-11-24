Eden Hazard tells Chelsea they must recover quickly if they are to be ready for Liverpool test

Hazard has scored three in his last two games: Getty

Eden Hazard has told Chelsea to adapt quickly following their European trip so they can perform at Liverpool on Saturday.

Chelsea beat Qarabag 4-0 in Baku on Wednesday night to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League and they landed at Gatwick at 03:00 GMT on Thursday morning following a near 2,500-mile flight.

Head coach Antonio Conte has complained that this is the second time this season his side have had to play on a Saturday following a Wednesday night game away in the Champions League.

Chelsea won at Atletico Madrid in September, but then lost 1-0 to Manchester City, who lead the Blues by nine points ahead of Saturday's trip to Anfield.

"The time between the two games is very short," Hazard said. "We need to adapt. We didn't adapt well against Man City so we need to do better on Saturday.

"I want to be feeling good. A lot of players didn't play, I played only 60 minutes and N'Golo (Kante) also came off so we can be fresh on Saturday, even if the game is close.

"We are professional, we can deal with this. We will do everything, we will do recovery and we will see on Saturday."

Hazard is finally finding his best goalscoring form (Getty 2017) More