Ederson Moraes set for Manchester City medical as Pep Guardiola plots more big-money signings

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has arrived in Manchester ahead of a £35m move to Manchester City, which would make him the most expensive goalkeeper ever, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon.

After exiling Joe Hart to Serie A at the start of his City career, Pep Guardiola has been left unimpressed with his replacement Claudio Bravo.

Bravo lost his place as City’s No 1 to Willy Caballero during his debut season but Caballero was released by the club on Friday, leaving Guardiola short of options in the goalkeeping department.

Ederson said after his side’s 2-1 Portuguese Cup final win on Sunday that he had “probably” played his final game for the club before arriving in Manchester on Monday.

The £35m would exceed the £32.6m fee paid by Juventus to Parma for Buffon in 2001 and relegate Bravo to second-choice stopper with Hart all but certain to leave the club.

A medical for the Brazil under-23 goalkeeper is expected take place on Tuesday ahead of an official announcement as Guardiola takes his summer spending to £78m already following the £43m acquisition of Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

City are also understood to be in the market for Silva’s former teammate at the French champions Benjamin Mendy as Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad after releasing five out-of-contract players on Friday.