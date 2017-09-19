Edinson Cavani rejects claims of changing room row with Neymar

Edinson Cavani has eased fears of a Paris Saint-Germain bust-up with teammate Neymar following their disagreement over a penalty kick at the weekend, with the striker insisting there is “no problem” between the pair despite conflicting reports in France.

Cavani clashed with another of PSG’s Brazilian contingent in Dani Alves during Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Lyon when he attempted to retrieve the ball from the defender to take a second-half free-kick. Alves instead gave the ball to his compatriot Neymar, but that would not be the last of the disagreement.

Uruguay international Cavani took matters into his own hands by snatching the ball for a penalty shortly after, but he was left with egg on his face as he failed to convert the spotkick. The clashes triggered reports in French newspaper L’Equipe that the two have already fallen out since Neymar’s world record £200m transfer from Barcelona in the summer, with Cavani unwilling to share penalties responsibilities with any other member of the squad.

Cavani has rejected those claims though, and insists that there is still a good relationship between PSG’s two star forwards as he looks to help the Brazilian settle in Paris as quickly as possible.

“These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football,” Cavani told Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal.

“I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

“He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly.”

Despite the on-pitch row, Neymar has still enjoyed a fine start to his career at the Parc des Princes, having scored five goals in six appearances since completing his August transfer. PSG are already six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after winning all six of their league games so far this season, with Neymar and Cavani forming a formidable partnership along with 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe.