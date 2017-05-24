From Edwin van der Sar to Jaap Stam: the football stars who have turned out for both Manchester United and Ajax

Manchester United and Ajax lock horns in Wednesday’s Europa League final at the Friends Arena.

For Jose Mourinho's men, it's a make-or-break game with a place in the Champions League on offer.

As for Ajax, Peter Bosz’s side finished as runners up to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, meaning that, unlike United, their Champions League place is secure regardless of the result in Stockholm.

Two of the continent's most iconic clubs, United and Ajax both enjoy a rich European history - and have shared a number of top players over the years.

Here, we take a look at five prominent stars to have turned out for both of the European giants:

Jesper Olsen (Ajax 1981-84, Manchester United 1984-88)

The Danish winger first joined Ajax in 1981 and became synonymous for both his pace and trickery but also for his part in the “passed penalty” routine he devised with legend Johann Cruyff. In an Eredivisie match against Helmond Sport in 1982, rather than shoot for goal Cruyff passed a spot-kick to Olsen, who played it back to Cruyff to tap in from close range.

After winning two Dutch league titles as well as the domestic cup, Olsen joined a United team who at the time were managed by Ron Atkinson. He helped the side win the 1985 FA Cup before Atkinson placed him on the transfer list after a training ground bust up the following year. However, the manager was sacked soon after and replaced by Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave Olsen another opportunity to resurrect his career in Manchester. He remained at United for a further two years before leaving for French side Bordeaux in 1988.

Edwin van der Sar (Ajax 1990-99, Manchester United 2005-11)

The goalkeeper is regarded as a legend at both clubs after being present for two of Ajax and Manchester United’s most successful spells. Having made his debut for the Dutch side under former United boss Louis van Gaal, Van der Sar went on to win four Eredivisie titles, three Dutch Cups, the UEFA Cup and the 1995 Champions League during a nine-year spell as the club’s first choice shot-stopper.

Following spells at Juventus and Fulham, the Dutchman was brought to Old Trafford by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2005. A glittering six-season spell in Manchester followed, with the veteran helping United win four Premier League titles, two League Cups and the club’s third European crown in 2008.

He was on the losing side for a further two Champions League finals, both against Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, before retiring in 2011.

Jaap Stam (Manchester United 1998-2001, Ajax 2006-07)

The now-Reading manager became the most expensive defender in history when he joined United in a £10.6m deal from PSV Eindhoven in 1998. He proved an instant hit at Old Trafford, wining the Premier League in each of his three seasons at the club, while also forming part of United’s iconic treble-winning squad of 1999.

View photos Jaap Stam before a Manchester United game in 1999 (Getty) More

However, a fall-out with Ferguson in 2001 ended with the manager selling Stam to Lazio, although the former United boss has since admitted he regrets his decision. Five years later, he returned to his homeland to sign for Ajax from Milan. After helping his new club win the Dutch Cup in his first season in Amsterdam, Stam announced his retirement a short way into the following campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax 2001-04, Manchester United 2016-present)

