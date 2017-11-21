Ego could stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku playing together for Manchester United, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher doubts that Manchester United duo Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be able to play together because of the latter’s ego.

The 36-year-old returned from injury after seven months out on Saturday during United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United and promptly told Lukaku to play wide on the right so he could play through the middle.

However, Lukaku still managed to end his seven-game goalscoring drought and Carragher believes that goal was the most crucial of all the ones United scored at Old Trafford as it will restore his confidence at a time when his place will be challenged most.

“Lukaku's goal could be the most important in that 4-1 victory, because, if we are talking about Zlatan and the effect he is going to have on Manchester United – and it is brilliant for United to have a player of that quality – but when he comes on, it's hilarious, he tells Lukaku to get on the right wing and Lukaku does it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Zlatan is not going to do that job, and Lukaku doesn't want to do that either.

“The goal, the confidence it will give Lukaku having not scored in a while, and the big man's back calling himself a lion. I don't know if he (Zlatan) will have too much mentally and if it will effect Lukaku.

“You can imagine Zlatan in training, telling Lukaku to get on the right wing. Sooner or later, Lukaku is going to have to tell him, no you get on the right wing, I'm the £90m centre forward. I don't think they can play together.”