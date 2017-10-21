Emre Can says it is 'an honour' to be linked with Juventus as talks over new Liverpool contract stall

Emre Can's contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign a contract extension: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has admitted it is “an honour” to be linked with a move to Juventus as he continues to stall on a new deal.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract this summer and will be able to talk to clubs outside of the Premier League over a possible Bosman in January.

Can and the Anfield club have been unable to come to an agreement so far although Jurgen Klopp has always remained calm over the situation, despite the 23-year-old revealing he is unsure about his future.

“It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool,” Can told German newspaper Kicker. “My agent takes care of the rest.

“The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must respect other big clubs and leagues.

“You never know what will happen. And I don't know what Jurgen Klopp plans.”