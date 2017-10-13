England's extraordinary strength in depth - how five players in each position can even rival New Zealand

England head coach Eddie Jones has been hit by a string of injuries to some of his most valuable players in the build-up to the autumn Tests. The likes of Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell, Mike Brown, Nathan Hughes, Jack Clifford and Manu Tuilagi are either injured for the long term or only just returning to action.

Jones, though, is one of the most fortunate international coaches around. His pool of talent is vast, with 12 Premiership teams from which to choose.

As far as player numbers go, only New Zealand and France come close, and the French are inhibited by the number of overseas stars flooding into the Top 14.

So this got us thinking, just how deep to Jones' resources go?

It's a massive shame Alex Corbisiero decided to retire early because he was world class and would have challenged Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler for the starting No 1 jersey.

Nevertheless, Jones' options are wide (in every sense) and varied. It will be interesting to see who is selected as the starting loosehead for the autumn Tests. Marler was the number one No 1 at the start of the year, with Vunipola used as an impact sub - a 'finisher'. However, it was Vunipola who made the biggest impact with the Lions.

Behind these two there is talent, albeit young and raw. Leicester's Ellis Genge, 22, is rated highly by Jones. He certainly has the size and strength but must learn to control his aggression. Val Rapava Ruskin is from Georgian stock but has pledged his allegiance to England and, at 25, should be approaching his prime in a couple of years time.

Jamal Ford-Robinson and the injury-plagued Alec Hepburn are both 24 and have both been a part of England camps. Hepburn even toured with the Saxons to South Africa in 2016 and was a stand-out performer.

England's options (if everyone fit): Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler, Ellis Genge, Matt Mullan, Val Rapava Ruskin, Nick Auterac, Nathan Catt, Beno Obano, Alec Hepburn, Simon McIntyre, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Alex Waller.

Hooker

In the hooker stakes you have Dylan Hartley and Jamie George, and then the rest. These two are vying for the No 2 jersey and, despite Hartley being England captain, the argument for George to start is growing.

But what if one, or both, got injured? Tom Youngs may not be Jones' cup of tea, but he is still only 30, has 28 England caps to his name and has captained his club side, Leicester.

He'll be buying the tonight!@J_George2 (a.k.a. "the girth") bags a brilliant hattrick for @Saracenspic.twitter.com/8NB4ZmIuhd — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 8, 2017

Jones, though, appears to be anti-Youngs, but there is plenty of young English talent elsewhere in the Premiership. Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor is a modern-day No 2 - strong and mobile, very much in the mould of Dane Coles.

Exeter's Luke Cowan-Dickie would be higher up the pecking order were it not for badly-timed injuries while young guns Jack Walker (Bath) and Jack Singleton (Worcester) are considered stars of the future.

England's options (if everyone fit): Dylan Hartley, Jamie George, Tom Youngs, Tommy Taylor, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Walker, Rob Buchanan, Jack Singleton, Dave Ward, Joe Gray.

Tighthead prop

There used to be a genuine fear that if Dan Cole got injured, England's scrum would struggle. Fortunately the Leicester man is made of iron. Even more fortunately, there are now a number of tightheads coming up the rails to put pressure on the 30 year-old.

Kyle Sinckler, 24, is seen as Cole's heir apparent, although with youth comes a certain hot-headed immaturity that the Harlequins man needs to rectify. He is currently banned for seven weeks for gouging.

Kyle Sinckler delivered for the Lions Credit: AFP More

However, Jones needn't worry. Even an unfortunate injury to highly-promising 26-year-old South African-born prop Nick Schonert has not caused the alarm bells to start ringing just yet because Exeter man mountain Harry Williams, Quins' dark-arts technician Will Collier, Northampton giant Kieran Brookes and fellow Saint Paul Hill all have England experience and all hope to break into Jones' inner circle soon.

England's options (if everyone fit): Dan Cole, Kyle Sinckler, Harry Williams, Will Collier, Nick Schonert, Max Lahiff, Henry Thomas, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Kieran Brookes, Paul Hill, Biyi Alo, Ross Harrison.

Second row

It can be argued that no nation, not even New Zealand, is as blessed with as much world-class lock talent as England. Maro Itoje and George Kruis are as good a pairing as Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, and even if both should get injured at the same time, no bother... in comes Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury.

Behind them, injury permitting, Dave Attwood and Charlie Ewels are hammering at the door, while 19-year-old Saracens tyro Nick Isiekwe could be the best of the lot.

Nick Isiekwe (left) is very highly rated Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

In the third rung of English locks, the likes of Ed Slater, Matt Symons, Mitch Lees, Will Spencer and James Gaskell are all worthy of international selection, and would probably have been capped multiple times if they weren't playing in a golden era of England second-row forwards.

England's options (if everyone fit): Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Dave Attwood, Nick Isiekwe, Charlie Ewels, Ed Slater, Matt Symons, Mitch Lees, James Gaskell, Kearnan Myall, George Nott, Graham Kitchener, Will Spencer.

Blindside flanker

Chris Robshaw must be sick and tired of reading how his position is under threat from this player or that. How so-and-so would do a better job because he's bigger, more mobile, more destructive.

The fact is, not matter what is thrown at him, Robshaw delivers and, for now, is Jones' go-to man at No 6. Should the Australian need to ring the changes, though, he has options aplenty.

Northampton's Tom Wood is a proven performer at the highest level, while Newcastle's Mark Wilson shone on the tour to Argentina. At 28, he is a late bloomer, but boy has he bloomed. He is now one of the best flankers in England.

Interestingly, Saracens flanker-cum-lock Michael Rhodes qualifies for England in July under the old three-year residency rule and his pinned his colours to the England mast. The 29 year-old will certainly be a welcome addition to Jones' back-row stock pile.

Should Robshaw be dropped, Courtney Lawes is favourite to replace him. Like Rhodes, the Northampton man is versatile enough to play second and back row - roles he performed brilliantly for the Lions.

Jack Clifford is another who has vast potential and would surely have earned an England call-up for the autumn Tests were it not for an unfortunate shoulder injury.

England's options (if everyone fit): Chris Robshaw, Mark Wilson, Tom Wood, Jack Clifford, Michael Rhodes, Courtney Lawes, Alex Rieder, Guy Thompson, Calum Clark, Callum Chick, Tom Ellis.

Openside flanker

Since the retirement of Neil Black, the out-and-out openside became something of an endangered species in England. The likes of Matt Kvesic and Teimana Harrison keep showing promise, but have yet to cut it and the highest level.

James Haskell, now 32, has been filling the role admirably, but his form has dipped. No matter, though, because a batch of exciting opensides fresh off the shelf are banging so hard on Jones' door it is becoming hard to ignore.

Sam Underhill is a tackling machine Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Bath's Sam Underhill, 21, is a tackling machine and an arch-poacher. He's basically Back reincarnate. And right behind him the Curry twins - Tom and Ben - have got everybody talking. All three are very young, but as the saying goes 'if you're good enough you're old enough'.

If Jones wants stability, he need look no further than Exeter's Don Armand. The 29-year-old Zimbabwean has already been capped by England and is a ferocious competitor. Size-wise he can match Haskell and is a go-to man at the line-out.

England's options (if everyone fit): Sam Underhill, James Haskell, Tom Curry, Ben Curry, Don Armand, Teimana Harrison, Jackson Wray, Mike Williams, Matt Kvesic, Sam Jones, Lewis Ludlum, Will Evans, Brendon O'Connor.

No 8

The loss of Billy Vunipola to injury is a massive blow for England. He is one of the finest No 8s in the world and any side would be weakened by his absence. And it's not just Vunipola that Jones has lost. Jack Clifford (shoulder) and Josh Beaumont (bicep) are also sidelined.

Fortunately, Nathan Hughes's dead leg is not thought to be a long-term problem and he should be fit for the autumn Tests, but behind him is an up-and-coming forward who has made such an impact this season, many are tipping him for inclusion in Jones' next England squad - Sam Simmonds.

What A Try@samsimmonds_ is a different breed of number eight! pic.twitter.com/AgqYNeCGUT — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 7, 2017

The Exeter man may not be the biggest - in fact, compared to Vunipola and Hughes he is tiny - but his dynamism in the loose is eye-catching and provided he has bulk around him (this is where Courtney Lawes comes in at No 6), he should thrive in a dominant pack.

Should Jones need an experienced back-up to Hughes, Gloucester's Ben Morgan has 44 caps to his name, although he has yet to play under the Australian.

Further down the line, it has been suggested that Gloucester's new 21-year-old South African recruit, Ruan Ackermann, could look to qualify for England, which would happen in September 2020, three months before the residency period is upped to five years.

England's options (if everyone fit): Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes, Ben Morgan, Sam Simmonds, Josh Beaumont, Jack Clifford, Dave Ewers, Teimana Harrison, Thomas Waldrom.

Scrum-half

England may not have New Zealand's quality of strength in depth when it comes to No 9s - nobody can match the triumverate of Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Tawera Kerr-Barlow - but England's options remain a source of comfort for Jones.

Leicester's Ben Youngs in the man in possession of the No 9 jersey, with Danny Care often used as an impact sub. It is these two who are fighting it out for a place in the starting XV.

Ben Youngs (left) and Danny Care (right) are vying for the England No 9 jersey Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Behind them, the battle is on should either pick up a knock. Wasps' Dan Robson is top of the pile, but team-mate Joe Simpson is also highly regarded while Gloucester's Willi Heinz - who has an English grandmother - has leapt into the reckoning.

Richard Wigglesworth, at 34, is nearing retirement but remains one of the best scrum-halves in the Premiership. His understudy at Saracens, Ben Spencer, could not have asked for a better mentor and will soon be in England contention.

England's options (if everyone fit): Ben Youngs, Danny Care, Joe Simpson, Dan Robson, Willi Heinz, Ben Spencer, Jack Maunder, Will Chudley, Richard Wigglesworth.

Fly-half

So blessed is Jones with fly-half options that he has asked one of the most promising candidates - Henry Slade - to focus on playing at outside centre if he wants to break into the England team. Barring injury, nobody is getting past George Ford and Owen Farrell.

These two - Ford and Farrell - are top of the tree. Ford is the preferred option at No 10 with Farrell at 12, but both are world-class playmakers. Behind them is a real scrap to be noticed.

As mentioned earlier, Slade is an option and has played at 10 for his club side Exeter, as well as at England youth level. Alex Lozowski of Saracens is rated very highly and, at 24, has time on his hands. His biggest issue is that Ford (24) and Farrell (26) are of similar age.

Piers Francis made a big impression on Jones during England's recent tour of Argentina. The Northampton star came of age plying his trade in New Zealand and, like Farrell, is equally adept at inside centre.

Behind them is more high-class talent in Danny Cipriani, Freddie Burns, Harry Mallinder, Max Malins, Theo Brophy-Clews and Stephen Myler.

And, last but not least, Marcus Smith, the Harlequins teenager who could turn out to be something very special indeed.

England's options (if everyone fit): Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Alex Lozowski, Marcus Smith, Danny Cipriani, Freddie Burns, Theo Brophy-Clews, Max Malins, Harry Mallinder, Stephen Myler, Ryan Mills.

Centre

Manu Tuilagi's ongoing struggles with injury have become a particular source of frustration for Jones, who is keen to give the Leicester wrecking ball a run in the England side. A Plan B if Plan A doesn't work. Plan A is Owen Farrell at inside centre, in a dual-playmaker role.

In Tuilagi's absence, Ben Te'o has enjoyed an extended role in the England set-up, often used as an impact sub, while Harry Mallinder has the size of Te'o and the skills of Farrell and is seen as an England star in the making.

How good is it to have @HenryTrinder back in & and scoring tries for fun, @gloucesterrugby fans?



This one from yesterday was a doozy! pic.twitter.com/gJTjYNmkoc



— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 8, 2017

At outside centre, Jones has some truly top-drawer players to choose from. Jonathan Joseph, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Joe Marchant are all vying for that No 13 jersey and added to the mix, on club form at least, is Gloucester's Henry Trinder, who has been cursed by injury but is finally building up a head of steam after an injury-free run.

England's options (if everyone fit): Jonathan Joseph, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Luther Burrell, Joe Marchant, Kyle Eastmond, Harry Mallinder, Max Clark, Ollie Devoto, Sam Hill, Nick Tomkins, Chris Harris, Will Addison, Sam James, Brad Barritt, Billy Twelvetrees, Henry Trinder, Johnny Williams.

Wing

Jack Nowell's facial injuries have cast a doubt over his participation during the autumn Tests but when it comes to the gas men, Jones is sitting pretty. Had Nowell been fit it was unlikely he would have been a starter anyway with Leicester's Jonny May tearing up the turf at Welford Road and cementing his status as the form left wing in the country.

Jones also has the option of playing Elliot Daly out wide, as he did during the Six Nations, and as the Lions did against New Zealand.

Jonny May just can't stop scoring for @LeicesterTigers



Six games, six tries



What. A. Signing! pic.twitter.com/55ovnYpSu0







— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 9, 2017

On the right, Anthony Watson is the regular incumbent but should Jones need to reshuffle his back line, there are a number of flyers to pick from. Marland Yarde is probably next off the rank, while Denny Solomona made a big impact in Argentina - although there are question marks over his defence.

Semesa Rokoduguni has lit up the Premiership for Bath this season, as has Exeter's Olly Woodburn and Alex Lewington of London Irish.

And as for the future, big things are expected of Nathan Earle and Joe Cokanasiga.

England's options (if everyone fit): Jonny May, Anthony Watson, Jack Nowell, Marland Yarde, Elliot Daly, Denny Solomona, Marcus Watson, Christian Wade, Semesa Rokoduguni, Nathan Earle, Joe Cokanasiga, Matt Banahan, Olly Woodburn, Josh Bassett, Josh Charnley, Henry Purdy, Alex Lewington.

Full-back

With Mike Brown likely to be fit for the autumn internationals, Jones' selection headache has been alleviated somewhat. However, had Brown not been available, England still had options.

In Brown's absence, the most likely solution would have been to move Anthony Watson to full-back, a position most see him filling once Brown hangs up his boots. Elliot Daly could also do a job at 15, where his pace, positioning sense and howitzer of a left boot are perfectly suited.

Saracens stalwart Alex Goode is year-on-year one of the form full-backs in the Premiership and, were it not for Brown, the 29 year-old would have won for more than the 21 England caps he currently has to his name.

A new name in the hat is Jason Woodward, a New Zealander who qualifies for England via ancestry and was on the cusp of the New Zealand squad before making his move to England. Jones has already called him up to his training squads to have a better look.

Sale's Mike Haley has impressed with the Saxons while Ben Foden, who seems to have around for decades, is still only 32 and has international experience.

England's options (if everyone fit): Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Alex Goode, Jason Woodward, Elliot Daly, Mike Haley, Ben Foden, Tom Marshall, Chris Pennell.