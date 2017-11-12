England should beware Australia as vengeful coach Michael Cheika gets Wallabies back in the groove

If a confident Australian is a dangerous Australian, then a confident Australian with a grievance assumes a different level of menace entirely. England should beware the Wallabies because, led by their vengeful coach, they are determined to prove they should not be taken lightly.

Of course, few know their countrymen as well as Eddie Jones and he is not about to allow complacency anywhere near the Red Rose psyche. Certainly not when he sees the tapes of Australia's 13th successive victory over Wales, in which their biggest names reminded all of their quality. They demand respect, but Michael Cheika believes they are sorely lacking in that area.

"We understand that the pundits over here don't think we have much of a chance,” Cheika said. “They have already given England 3-0 for November. One guy said, 'All respect to Australia, but a decent club side would beat them'. So I don't think there is too much for them to worry about.”

Except there is. Australia are in the groove. This extended their unbeaten run to seven games, during which they defeated the All Blacks three weeks ago. Granted, England beat them four times in 2016, with three of those coming Down Under. But on the evidence of the last few months, including here on Saturday, they are a different proposition now.

