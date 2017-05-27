England edge past South Africa to take ODI series with Ben Stokes and Mark Wood making the difference

They say fortune favours the brave and so it proved at the Ageas Bowl as England wrapped up a nerve-jangling two-run victory to seal their series against South Africa with a game to spare.

It was the Durham pair of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood who made all the difference in this final-ball thriller. Stokes scored a magnificent century, just his second in ODIs, after being dropped twice on nought to help set South Africa a target of 331.

Wood then held his nerve brilliantly in the final over of the match which the tourists needed seven runs from to win, the fast bowler conceding just four from it as Eoin Morgan’s team showed the big-match temperament they will need in the upcoming Champions Trophy to sneak home.

This was a nail-biting contest that could have gone either way, as 98 from Quinton De Kock, 52 from captain AB De Villiers and David Miller’s unbeaten 71 took it right to the wire. In the end England prevailed to secure their eighth successive ODI win.

Slippy fingers in the field cost South Africa

Stokes had only been passed fit on the eve of this match after he had pulled up bowling with a sore left knee during Wednesday’s night’s opening ODI at Headingley. Given he bowled just three overs following his batting heroics here he must surely now be rested for Monday’s series finale at Lord’s ahead of England’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

To say Stokes rode his luck early in his innings was an understatement. Dropped off his first two balls, the 25-year-old then made South Africa pay by plundering 101 from the next 77 he faced. The tourists may be the No1-ranked team in this form of the game but they looked anything but as they put down six catches in the field.

It helped England, also powered by Jos Buttler’s first half-century in nine ODIs, post 330 for six batting first. It was the 21st time Morgan’s team have hit a total in excess of 300 since their first-round exit from the World Cup 15 months ago.

Stokes, the hottest property in world cricket right now after his recent standout debut season in the Indian Premier League, has been at the centre of that renaissance. England were 81 for three in the 17th over when their talisman was dropped by Hashim Amla at slip from the first ball he faced, bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj. De Kock gave Stokes his second life the very next delivery.

Kagiso Rabada had already dropped Alex Hales on the boundary rope in the 13th over, even if the opener, caught behind off Dwaine Pretorious, was dismissed three balls later for 24.

Wood's final over dragged the hosts over the line

