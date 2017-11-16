Owen Farrell returns as Eddie Jones makes changes to England back line for Australia clash

12:00PM

Itoje on the bench! One hell of a replacement!! Watson at full back should be exciting too. But sure the Aussies will be looking to test May/ Watson with a variety of kicks! Like the look of the England team and bench though....

11:55AM

... apart from Maro Itoje's inclusion on the bench, Eddie Jones has named his strongest available 23 for the biggest home game of the year against a Wallabies side who have won their last four Tests and are unbeaten in seven.

Owen Farrell, who acted as waterboy against Argentina, will relieve George Ford of the goalkicking duties and be reinstated as vice-captain behind Dylan Hartley for the second of this month's three internationals at Twickenham.

Anthony Watson is viewed as Mike Brown's successor at full-back and is given the opportunity to press his claim for the jersey while Jonny May is the among the Aviva Premiership's form players.

Joe Launchbury was unfortunate to miss out on selection against Argentina and profits from a below-par display by George Kruis, leaving Courtney Lawes to call the line-outs.

England XV: A Watson (Bath); J May (Leicester), J Joseph (Bath), O Farrell (Saracens), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), J Marler (Harlequins), H Williams (Exeter), M Itoje (Saracens), S Simmonds (Exeter), D Care (Harlequins), H Slade (Exeter), S Rokoduguni (Bath).

11:49AM

This'll be the 15th start for Ford-Farrell-Joseph in Eddie Jones' 22nd game. Won all four against Australia in that period, Joseph scoring three tries.

11:42AM

Eddie Jones on his selections...

"I have selected the strongest 23 to play Australia and we will have to be effective in everything we do this weekend to win. "This is going to be a great challenge, as we know Australia have been in great form towards the end of their season. "The players have had an extremely positive week. They have trained well and worked hard and we are all excited about going out on Saturday and playing well against a very good Australian side."

11:35AM

Farrell is back... and Watson at full-back

As we expected, Owen Farrell has been recalled after being rested for the autumn opener against Argentina.

Farrell is picked at inside centre in place of Henry Slade, who drops to the replacements' bench, in one of two changes in personnel to the back line that helped topple the Pumas 21-8.

Jonny May's recovery from a hamstring strain sees him selected on the right wing while Mike Brown's failure to recover from concussion sees Anthony Watson start at full-back for the first time.

Maro Itoje was also rested against Argentina and must now settle for a place among the replacements, while Joe Launchbury is selected as Courtney Lawes' second-row partner after George Kruis was dropped.

11:30AM

BREAKING NEWS

11:21AM

The impact of Owen Farrell (part 2)

After Mako Vunipola's high praise for 'Faz', here's Courtney Lawes:

"He's a brilliant leader and an exceptional player as well. He's a player who can change a course of a game and, obviously, the dynamics of the team. "I'm not at all surprised by his progress. Why? His heritage. Because of that, he's very determined, very focused. He understands the game, as well as having all the skills he needs to be able to perform at the level he does. He's also one of the most demanding team-mates. You lead by example and you want to drag other people up to that level. You need those kind of players in your team, definitely."

11:14AM

England hit the gym

Want to train like an international rugby player?

11:10AM

The impact of Owen Farrell

So vocal and inspirational is the 26-year-old Saracens star that Mako Vunipola predicts he will follow the ­footsteps of his father Andy (who is Ireland's defence coach) into a coaching position when his playing career comes to an end:

"Oh, 100 per cent. It just depends when he's going to be a coach. Because he's coaching now. "He's like an extra coach out there for us and he does a great job, teaching the young boys back at Saracens, and also here. When you think you've reached a pinnacle, or you've reached a level where there's nothing more you can learn, he comes up with something small, but it makes a massive difference. "We talk about consistency, and it's not about the big things, it's about doing your job as well as you can and doing those small things, and everything will fall in place."

11:04AM

What do we think we know?

Today is the day that Eddie Jones names his team to take on the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday.

Speculation is rife that Owen Farrell will return to England's midfield. Here's what we know so far...

By Gavin Mairs

Farrell, who was rested by Jones for the opening victory against Argentina last Saturday, is expected to return to the starting line-up in a new-look back line that will also include Jonny May, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Farrell is likely to return at inside centre, with Henry Slade switching to outside centre, while Anthony Watson is in line to switch to full-back if, as expected, Mike Brown is ruled out with a head injury. Joe Marler will return to the match-day squad after serving his three-match suspension.

Courtney Lawes will retain his place in the second row.