England at risk of a kick from curiously underrated 'Goat' Nathan Lyon

“Garry” was the perfect nickname for Nathan Lyon. It embodies his everyman charm and the unassuming qualities of an assiduous artisan.

It was borrowed from the Aussie rules player Garry Lyon and heard at every Test, first from the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, bellowed in a broad vowel-mangling Tasmanian drawl, elongated to last several seconds. The last syllable of his common cry, “Nice, Garry”, was delivered with a cheery, congratulatory uplift and so tickled Australian crowds that almost every dot ball the off-spinner delivers is honoured with a mass chorus of the refrain.

But it is not Lyon’s nickname anymore. His team-mates have appropriated another and not from a former Melbourne centre half-forward this time but from that most famous and treasured of all sportsmen, Muhammad Ali. Lyon is now known as “Goat”, for “greatest of all time” in recognition of the 269 Test wickets that have made him, almost by stealth, the most successful finger-spinner in Australian Test history.

Bowling finger spin on traditionally hard, true Australian pitches is an unforgiving occupation and Lyon has become the first of the breed to take 100 wickets at home. Yet in his six-year Test career, the former horticulture apprentice, who combined net bowling with his job as an assistant curator at the Adelaide Oval before his selection for the Redbacks, has been cursorily underrated.

He missed the first two Ashes Tests in England in 2013 after losing his action while trying to bowl quicker and flatter in the Caribbean but came back and dismissed Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Jonny Bairstow on the first day of the fourth Test at Chester-le-Street.

