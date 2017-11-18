England vs Australia, autumn international: live score updates

2:13PM

Predictions

England have been given an eight-point start by most bookmakers.

If the bookies are right, this will be a walk in the park for England. I don’t see it that way, hope I’m wrong of course #EngvAus — Tim Mackenzie (@SW20Macca) November 18, 2017

What do you reckon? Adam Coleman's withdrawal yesterday is significant, in my opinion. The lock was exceptional against Wales.

2:06PM

Fashionably late

Australia are in the house as well.

We have arrived at Twickenham!! Where are you watching?? #ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/92NOjDIHyS — Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) November 18, 2017

2:04PM

England's arrival

The hosts have reached Twickenham. It's pretty grey and dreary, but this one is poised to be extremely intriguing.

Credit: Getty Images More

2:02PM

Need for speed

Jonny May is another man to return to the England line-up. He's been in prolific form for Leicester Tigers - which we have explored here - and has been setting personal bests in England's speed testing.