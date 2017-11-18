England vs Australia, autumn international: live score updates

Charlie Morgan
England vs Australia, autumn international: live score updates - Getty Images Europe

 

2:13PM

Predictions

England have been given an eight-point start by most bookmakers.

What do you reckon? Adam Coleman's withdrawal yesterday is significant, in my opinion. The lock was exceptional against Wales.

2:06PM

Fashionably late

Australia are in the house as well.

2:04PM

England's arrival

The hosts have reached Twickenham. It's pretty grey and dreary, but this one is poised to be extremely intriguing.

Credit: Getty Images

2:02PM

Need for speed

Jonny May is another man to return to the England line-up. He's been in prolific form for  Leicester Tigers - which we have explored here - and has been setting personal bests in England's speed testing.

Gavin Mairs caught up with his this week.

Credit: Getty Images

1:54PM

"Give me a break"

Eddie Jones was in a slightly prickly mood yesterday. Some of these quotes are great

One hour until the rugby finally arrives, though. 

1:46PM

Team news

A quick reminder of England's match-day 23...

...and the squad that Michael Cheika has selected, too.

1:41PM

Analysis

Backline intuition is Australia's traditional strength. But against Wales last weekend, on the back of some some tough carrying from their tight five and heavy midfield, they showed real precision with their kicking game.

Here is a run-down of how they put boot to ball in Cardiff.

Rugby kicks

1:37PM

Will Greenwood column

Australia arrive at Twickenham unbeaten in their last seven Tests, a sequence that includes a superb win over New Zealand.

Here is Will Greenwood's take on Michael Cheika's team and where their threats lie.

Will Genia is back for Australia Credit: Getty Images

1:33PM

All eyes  on Owen Farrell 

Owen Farrell returns to England's starting line-up today at inside centre, putting his waterboy commitments on hold for at least a week.

This week, our columnist Maggie Alphonsi tells a great tale about training alongside him way back when...

We have also asked legendary Wallabies wing David Campese about England's progress under his compatriot Eddie Jones. He has a rather different take on the Saracen, which has caused a bit of a stir.

Credit: Reuters

1:27PM

Great entertainer

Eddie Jones has joked that he will provide the entertainment if England fail to ignite Twickenham in Saturday's showdown with Australia.

A laboured 21-8 victory over Argentina delivered the 20th win of Jones' 21-Test reign, but it was a disappointing start to the autumn that at one stage enraged the head coach.

The camera in front of the management box showed Jones slam down his notebook and mouth "'F***, how f****** stupid are we?" - an outburst for which he subsequently apologised after being scolded for swearing by his mum Nellie.

Credit:  Getty Images 

"I'm sure Sky Sports are going to be on me the whole game. I'll try to provide some entertainment," Jones said.

"I've got a nice new white English pen. If I throw that it's going to create some great television. If the rugby doesn't entertain you I'll find another way to entertain you.

"The camera is part of sport these days. I reckon they could get a bit closer. We've asked them to get a bit closer and have more shots.

"Don't follow the rugby, just follow me. Didn't you see me against Argentina? What do I have to do this week? Jump from the grandstand?!"

Traditionally it has been Jones who wages the phoney war against his former paymasters, but leading into his stewardship's fifth meeting between the old rivals he has conducted a charm offensive.

PA

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes