England vs Australia, autumn international: live score updates
- Will Greenwood: England should forget last summer's whitewash - these Wallabies are a serious threat
- David Campese: Are England under Eddie Jones that good? Take Owen Farrell - he's OK, but he's just a rugby league player
- Charlie Morgan: Why Australia's bid to upset England hinges on the precision of their kicking game
Predictions
England have been given an eight-point start by most bookmakers.
If the bookies are right, this will be a walk in the park for England. I don’t see it that way, hope I’m wrong of course #EngvAus— Tim Mackenzie (@SW20Macca) November 18, 2017
What do you reckon? Adam Coleman's withdrawal yesterday is significant, in my opinion. The lock was exceptional against Wales.
Fashionably late
Australia are in the house as well.
We have arrived at Twickenham!! Where are you watching?? #ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/92NOjDIHyS— Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) November 18, 2017
England's arrival
The hosts have reached Twickenham. It's pretty grey and dreary, but this one is poised to be extremely intriguing.
Need for speed
Jonny May is another man to return to the England line-up. He's been in prolific form for Leicester Tigers - which we have explored here - and has been setting personal bests in England's speed testing.
Gavin Mairs caught up with his this week.
"Give me a break"
Eddie Jones was in a slightly prickly mood yesterday. Some of these quotes are great.
One hour until the rugby finally arrives, though.
Team news
A quick reminder of England's match-day 23...
Your England squad for Saturday's #OMWSeries clash against Australia.— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 16, 2017
Full story ➡️ https://t.co/z9RoDwX6P8#ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/AcPK5SaXRo
...and the squad that Michael Cheika has selected, too.
#BREAKING | Blake Enever to make his #Wallabies debut against @EnglandRugby. #ENGvAUS READ: https://t.co/vgnR8pT7qkpic.twitter.com/jlxFV48fn5— Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) November 17, 2017
Analysis
Backline intuition is Australia's traditional strength. But against Wales last weekend, on the back of some some tough carrying from their tight five and heavy midfield, they showed real precision with their kicking game.
Here is a run-down of how they put boot to ball in Cardiff.
Will Greenwood column
Australia arrive at Twickenham unbeaten in their last seven Tests, a sequence that includes a superb win over New Zealand.
Here is Will Greenwood's take on Michael Cheika's team and where their threats lie.
All eyes on Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell returns to England's starting line-up today at inside centre, putting his waterboy commitments on hold for at least a week.
This week, our columnist Maggie Alphonsi tells a great tale about training alongside him way back when...
We have also asked legendary Wallabies wing David Campese about England's progress under his compatriot Eddie Jones. He has a rather different take on the Saracen, which has caused a bit of a stir.
Great entertainer
Eddie Jones has joked that he will provide the entertainment if England fail to ignite Twickenham in Saturday's showdown with Australia.
A laboured 21-8 victory over Argentina delivered the 20th win of Jones' 21-Test reign, but it was a disappointing start to the autumn that at one stage enraged the head coach.
The camera in front of the management box showed Jones slam down his notebook and mouth "'F***, how f****** stupid are we?" - an outburst for which he subsequently apologised after being scolded for swearing by his mum Nellie.
"I'm sure Sky Sports are going to be on me the whole game. I'll try to provide some entertainment," Jones said.
"I've got a nice new white English pen. If I throw that it's going to create some great television. If the rugby doesn't entertain you I'll find another way to entertain you.
"The camera is part of sport these days. I reckon they could get a bit closer. We've asked them to get a bit closer and have more shots.
"Don't follow the rugby, just follow me. Didn't you see me against Argentina? What do I have to do this week? Jump from the grandstand?!"
Traditionally it has been Jones who wages the phoney war against his former paymasters, but leading into his stewardship's fifth meeting between the old rivals he has conducted a charm offensive.
PA