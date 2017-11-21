England vs Samoa: Nathan Hughes ruled out with knee injury as Sam Simmonds prepares to make first start

England No 8 Nathan Hughes has been ruled out of this Saturday’s final autumn international against Samoa after suffering bruising to the bone in his right knee, with the Wasps forward set for at least three weeks on the sidelines.

The blow leaves England head coach Eddie Jones without his two leading No 8s, with Billy Vunipola already absent through a knee injury of his own, meaning that Exeter Chiefs back-row Sam Simmonds is poised for his first start for the red rose in only his third appearance.

Jones has retained 25 men for Saturday’s Test with the Pacific Islanders, with another noticeable omission being the outside centre Jonathan Joseph, who has been sent back to Bath for the weekend as one of eight players deemed surplus to requirements.

Anthony Watson joins Joseph in heading back to the West Country – along with hooker Tom Dunn and flanker Zach Mercer – while George Kruis returns to Saracens and Marcus Smith is sent back to Harlequins. The final player released for the weekend is the Sale Sharks wing, Denny Solomona, who has missed out on a place in the squad despite Watson’s omission.

It means that Mike Brown is almost certain to return at full-back after recovering from a concussion suffered in the 21-8 victory over Argentina, with the wings set be two of Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Semesa Rokoduguni – the latter of which who has been among the replacements for both games against the Pumas and Australia so far this month.

Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Danny Care are all retained, while both Alex Lozowski and Piers Francis are also retained for Wednesday’s training session – although one is likely to miss out on selection in the final match-day 23.

The other player that will be dropped will be one of the three loosehead props in the squad, with Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler and Ellis Gene all in contention to feature.