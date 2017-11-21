England vs Samoa: Nathan Hughes ruled out with knee injury as Sam Simmonds prepares to make first start
England No 8 Nathan Hughes has been ruled out of this Saturday’s final autumn international against Samoa after suffering bruising to the bone in his right knee, with the Wasps forward set for at least three weeks on the sidelines.
The blow leaves England head coach Eddie Jones without his two leading No 8s, with Billy Vunipola already absent through a knee injury of his own, meaning that Exeter Chiefs back-row Sam Simmonds is poised for his first start for the red rose in only his third appearance.
Jones has retained 25 men for Saturday’s Test with the Pacific Islanders, with another noticeable omission being the outside centre Jonathan Joseph, who has been sent back to Bath for the weekend as one of eight players deemed surplus to requirements.
Anthony Watson joins Joseph in heading back to the West Country – along with hooker Tom Dunn and flanker Zach Mercer – while George Kruis returns to Saracens and Marcus Smith is sent back to Harlequins. The final player released for the weekend is the Sale Sharks wing, Denny Solomona, who has missed out on a place in the squad despite Watson’s omission.
It means that Mike Brown is almost certain to return at full-back after recovering from a concussion suffered in the 21-8 victory over Argentina, with the wings set be two of Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Semesa Rokoduguni – the latter of which who has been among the replacements for both games against the Pumas and Australia so far this month.
Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Danny Care are all retained, while both Alex Lozowski and Piers Francis are also retained for Wednesday’s training session – although one is likely to miss out on selection in the final match-day 23.
The other player that will be dropped will be one of the three loosehead props in the squad, with Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler and Ellis Gene all in contention to feature.
Captain Dylan Hartley is joined by Jamie George, who could yet be handed his first Test start for England after 19 consecutive replacement appearances, while Dan Cole and Harry Williams make up the front-row options at loosehead prop.
With no Hughes in the side, the back-row is likely to see Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw and Simmons line-up in an untested combination, while Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes – the second-row combination that has impressed considerably this year – are joined by Charlie Ewels of Bath and Nick Isiekwe of Exeter, both of which will at least feature among the replacements and could even force their way into the side.
Jones elected not to call-up any back-row cover despite Exeter’s Don Armand impressing this season and James Haskell remaining available, and while both Itoje and Lawes are capable of playing at blindside flanker, the absence of Hughes and Sam Underhill – stood down after a concussion last weekend against the Wallabies – leaves England very short on options at openside flanker and No 8.
England squad for Test vs Samoa
Backs
Fullbacks
Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby)
Inside backs
Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)
Forwards
Back five
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)
Front row
Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)