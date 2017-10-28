England vs Spain, Fifa U17 World Cup final preview: team news, injuries, suspensions and odds

England play Spain in a repeat of the U17 European Championship final - Getty Images

What is it?

England play Spain in the final of the U17 Fifa World Cup.

The fixture will be a rematch of this year's European U17 Championship in which Spain triumphed on penalties.

When is it?

Saturday October 28.

What time is kick off?

The match is taking place in Kolkata, India, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

England line up before their World Cup semi-final win over Brazil Credit: AP More

The final will be shown live on Eurosport 1 as well as on BBC Two.

Tune in on from 3:20pm to catch the BBC's coverage from India while Eurosport begin their build up from 3:15pm.

How did both teams get there?

Rhian Brewster celebrates his hat-trick against Brazil Credit: EPA More