England Women thrash Canada to mark captain Sarah Hunter's 100th Test appearance with eight-try demolition

Jo Brown scored on her England debut as England cruised to victory: Getty

England Women scored eight tries to defeat Canada 49-12 in their second Test match at the Stoop as captain Sarah Hunter marked her century of caps.

The Red Roses, beaten the tourists 79-5 on Friday night, took an early lead after just three minutes through Heather Kerr, touching down for her first international try

Further scores from Rachael Burford and full-back Ellie Kildunne saw England move into a commanding 20-0 half-time lead.

England kept the pressure on following the restart as Danielle Waterman raced clear before Burford and Kildunne both went over again.

Teenager Hannah Botterman was introduced for Rochelle Clark after 49 minutes.

The 18-year-old soon made an impact by scoring her first international try following a driving maul to make it 37-0 to the World Cup finalists just before the hour mark.

