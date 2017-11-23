Erik Lamela can provide qualities in the final third which Tottenham have been missing, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela can give Tottenham Hotspur the “one v one individual quality” that the team sometimes requires to break down deep opposition, when he eventually returns to play. The Spurs boss still could not put an exact date on when his Argentine compatriot will come back after over a year out with a hip injury, stating that the player needs to feel he’s “fully recovered”, but spoke about the specific qualities he will restore to the side.

The issue has been one of the undercurrents to Pochettino’s overarching development of the side. Spurs are no longer just the relentless high-pressing side they were in their first title challenge of 2015-16, when they would occasionally “crash” – as the manager put it – into stubborn defensives, as he has worked hard to add more variety and flexibility to their game. Pochettino has sought to ensure all players could perform in two positions, and they can now be as counter-attacking as they can proactive, having also added the aerial option of Fernando Llorente up front. One of the few facets missing has been a bit of unpredictability in tight games, but the manager feels Lamela can offer that.

“If we're playing against teams like [Crystal] Palace, Swansea [City] or Burnley that are playing a lot deeper, you don't need pace you need quality, good individual quality, one v one,” Pochettino said. “Like Lamela, that can break one v one, because every single action is building, building, building.

“If you have pace you can be stopped with the wall and you crash. You need good quality and capacity to drive, an individual like Lamela can bring that quality to the team.

“To be dynamic, or to have players with high tempo, doesn't mean that they have to run fast. If we wanted players to run fast we'd sign Usain Bolt or these types of players. That is different. What I wanted to say was that we needed to increase our tempos within the games, not players with more pace.