Everton's Ademola Lookman on his strange career path, playing with England and still 'missing the cages'

There have been few Premier League debuts more dramatic than Ademola Lookman’s first few minutes in an Everton shirt. With Ronald Koeman’s side seeing out the closing stages of a comprehensive victory against Manchester City, the £7.5 million signing from Charlton entered the action for his first taste of top-flight football.

As the ball was played down the right wing, Lookman raced into the penalty box, anticipating the chance that presented itself when John Stones’s clearance ricocheted off Seamas Coleman. He took a touch, steadied himself, and fired a low drive through the legs of Claudio Bravo, bringing a rapturous Goodison Park crowd to its feet.

That was four months ago but Lookman doesn’t intend to dwell on the incredible rush of his arrival in the Premier League. That evening he celebrated with family, then it was straight back to work on the training ground to ensure he feels that euphoria again. “It was an amazing feeling to score against Manchester City. I can’t really describe it. But I need to kick on from that - I want to have 100 more moments like that in my career,” he told The Independent.



Lookman is currently in South Korea representing England at the Under-20 World Cup. Sitting in the lobby at the team hotel in Jeonju, he spoke of his pride at pulling on the Three Lions shirt and the privilege of spending time in a part of the world so different from the London district of Peckham in which he grew up. Following a 3-0 win against Argentina in the opening game and a 1-1 draw with Guinea, Lookman is confident that England can go all the way at this tournament. He intends to soak up as much as possible from the experience to take into next season with Everton.

It has been a whirlwind three years for a player whose route into professional football was far more circuitous than an ordinary academy graduate. The 19-year-old was playing for Sunday league side Waterloo FC in 2014 and it wasn't until a trial match between Charlton Under-16s and a south London XI, organised by the FA, that he finally caught the eye of a league club. So impressive was his performance in that game that he quickly signed terms to join up with Jason Euell's development squad at Sparrows Lane, making his first-team debut 18 months later and finishing the campaign with the Championship Apprentice of the Season award both for his efforts on the pitch and dedication to his studies.

Lookman, who achieved three A*s and five As at GCSE, is proud of his remarkable rise and hopes to be seen as a role model for other boys whose dreams of making it into the professional game are fading. He has fond memories of honing his skills on London’s five-a-side pitches and believes he has benefitted from taking a path that allowed him to be more expressive with his ability. "I still miss the cages," he says of those late evening kickabouts. “The type of player that I am, a ‘flairy’ player, I feel like not being in an academy I was able to express myself more, and I still do that all the time. It’s the norm to me.”

Lookman scored on his debut in January

He proved that point in his first start at the Under-20 World Cup. In the opening stages of England’s draw against Guinea, he fashioned two chances for Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke and displayed quick feet to evade the attention of the Guinea defenders before firing a powerful shot narrowly past the post. Lookman is joined by four other Everton players in Korea, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and is delighted to be playing for a club manager who has put his faith in young players this season.

