Everton's Mason Holgate out to prove that the kids are all right at Goodison Park
by Tom Maston
Everton might have struggling for positive results of late, but they are one of those leading the way within the Premier League in terms of developing young talents.
Ronald Koeman has handed starts to six players under the age of 21 already this season, but with just two league victories and a Europa League campaign that is almost over before it got properly started, the manager and his players remain under increasing scrutiny.
One of those talented youngsters to have developed under Koeman is Mason Holgate, who will hope to celebrate turning 21 on Sunday with three points against Arsenal at Goodison Park.
The former Barnsley prodigy – who has been tasked with covering for the injured Seamus Coleman on the right-hand side of defence – is making no excuses when it comes to inexperience as Everton seek a first win in five matches.
“We don’t want to be judged as young," Holgate said. "We know that if we’re in the team then we have to show why. It’s nothing to do with age. It doesn’t matter to us how old we are. We’re in there because we believe we can do the job. We don’t want to be seen as being carried.
“A lot of managers would drop young players and go for experience, but he (Koeman) has stuck with us and we want to show him that age doesn’t affect our minds or the way we play. If we’re in the team we think that we’re good enough to play and confident enough that we’re just like any player, no matter our age.
“I don’t think there is anywhere better in the Premier League for young players. If you’re doing well, you get your chance and that has been proven in my position with the likes of John Stones. It was a no-brainer for me to come here and so far I’ve been proved right.”
He followed Stones’s initial path from South Yorkshire to Merseyside but it could have been much different, with Manchester United passing up on the opportunity to sign Holgate as an 18-year-old.
“I got sent to Carrington and I was there for a couple of games and then I got injured in one of them, so I came back to Barnsley. No one ever really told what was coming of it. But then Bournemouth came in and I was on my way there and then Everton came in.
“I think me and Stones are different players. Obviously comparisons are going to be made because he’s from the same background as me. But I think we’re different players and I am just trying to focus on what I can do and see where that takes me.”
Holgate’s mistimed challenge on Lyon’s Fernando Marcal saw him concede the penalty that set the French side on their way to a 2-1 win at Goodison on Thursday; a result that leaves Koeman’s job hanging by a thread.
The defender says he has had no time to worry about the incident ahead of Sunday's encounter, though, and feels that with a bit more luck there is the potential for Everton to start climbing away from the relegation zone having spent £140 million over the summer.
“I timed it a fraction late and caught him. No disputing it was a penalty.
"It was just a mistake and I tried to get on with the game after that as it was very early. It’s not something I have dwelled on.
“We know we’re under a little bit of pressure as a squad. I think we’re still confident. We’ve got a good all-round squad and I don’t think things are quite dropping for us at the moment. We all know we’re a good enough team for it to turn around and we’re quite confident that it will do.”