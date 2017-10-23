Everton sack Ronald Koeman after defeat to Arsenal with Sean Dyche earmarked as possible replacement

Koeman's time at the club has come to an end, it was confirmed on Monday - AFP

Everton have sacked Ronald Koeman after the club’s disastrous start to the season – with Sean Dyche emerging as a potential target to replace him.

Koeman was dismissed with Everton in the bottom three, and having endured a terrible campaign so far in the Europa League, spending £140million in the summer.

The Premier League club will now consider who to hire as Koeman’s replacement with Burnley manager Dyche expected to figure prominently in their thoughts. Dyche has already been strongly linked with the vacant manager’s position at Leicester City.

Whether or not there is a formal approach or Dyche would be interested in either job remains to be seen.

Everton have not said who will take over from Koeman in the short-term although there has been an expectation that former player David Unsworth will move up from his role as the club’s Under-23 manager.

Koeman had hoped to be given Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie away to Chelsea to try and save his job but Everton’s board have now acted following the humiliating 5-2 home defeat against Arsenal.

Everton issued a statement confirming Koeman’s departure after just nine league matches of this season. It read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club. Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

Sean Dyche is thought to be on the club's shortlist to replace him

Koeman arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground at around 7am on Monday. He oversaw training but a meeting later took place with chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Robert Elstone and Koeman was relieved of his duties.

The Dutchman guided Everton to seventh place last season and it was hoped he would build on that with the summer recruitment. But the squad appears unbalanced, especially with the failure to replace Romelu Lukaku, and Koeman has been unable to gain a response.