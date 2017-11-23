Everton thrashed by Atalanta in desperate Europa League night for David Unsworth

Wayne Rooney could not impress himself on the game: Getty

Everton's season - like their search for a manager - continues to drift apparently rudderless after an insipid display in the 5-1 defeat against Atalanta.

There was nothing riding on the Europa League game for the already-eliminated Toffees but the visitors found it all too easy as they secured qualification, even discounting a missed penalty from captain Alejandro Gomez, with two goals from Bryan Cristante early in each half.

Sandro Ramirez's first strike for the club he joined in the summer gave the hosts something to fight for late on but goals from substitutes Andreas Cornelius (two) and Robin Gosens in the closing stages typified Everton's haplessness.

Caretaker coach David Unsworth's evaluation of the game's importance was evident in nine changes - retaining only Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny from Saturday's draw at Crystal Palace - that saw Davy Klaassen make his first start since being hauled off at half-time against Lyon a month ago and Sandro in the XI for the first time since September 28.

On the basis of their performances, along with the likes of Kevin Mirallas and Cuco Martina, it was easy to understand why they have been marginalised.

The second-lowest Goodison crowd in Everton's European history - the 17,431 beaten only by the 1,200 fewer who watched the European Cup Winners' Cup game against University College Dublin in 1984 - endured a grim night.

Everton lacked purpose, intent, a seemingly coherent plan and their shape could at best be described as fluid, at worst shambolic.

Exactly a month since Ronald Koeman was sacked, Unsworth's record is four defeats, a win and a draw with 15 goals conceded and six scored.

While the interminable search for a replacement drags on, RB Leipzig's sporting director Ralf Rangnick was the latest to be linked, the club's under-23s coach is not making much of a case for an internal appointment.