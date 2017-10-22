Everton vs Arsenal live: What time does it start, when is kick-off, what TV channel and where can I watch it?

Alexis Sanchez could return for Arsenal for their trip to Everton: Getty

Two underperforming sides meet in the opening Premier League encounter on Sunday as 16th-place Everton welcome seventh-placed Arsenal to Goodison Park, with both teams coming into the encounter needing a victory at all costs. Follow the live action below.

Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at 13:30 BST

Ronald Koeman under pressure to turn around run of two wins in last 12 games

Toffees only out of relegation zone on points difference

Victory for Arsenal can put them level with fourth-placed Chelsea

What time does it start?

Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at Goodison Park at 13:30 on Sunday 22 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Highlights are on BBC One from 22:30.

Form...

Everton: WWDLDL

Arsenal: WWWWLW

Odds...

Everton to win: 13/4

Arsenal to win: 17/20

Draw: 27/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)