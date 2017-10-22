Everton vs Arsenal live: What time does it start, when is kick-off, what TV channel and where can I watch it?
Two underperforming sides meet in the opening Premier League encounter on Sunday as 16th-place Everton welcome seventh-placed Arsenal to Goodison Park, with both teams coming into the encounter needing a victory at all costs. Follow the live action below.
- Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at 13:30 BST
- Ronald Koeman under pressure to turn around run of two wins in last 12 games
- Toffees only out of relegation zone on points difference
- Victory for Arsenal can put them level with fourth-placed Chelsea
What time does it start?
Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at Goodison Park at 13:30 on Sunday 22 October.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Highlights are on BBC One from 22:30.
Form...
Everton: WWDLDL
Arsenal: WWWWLW
Odds...
Everton to win: 13/4
Arsenal to win: 17/20
Draw: 27/10
