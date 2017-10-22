Everton vs Arsenal live: What time does it start, when is kick-off, what TV channel and where can I watch it?

Liam Corless
Alexis Sanchez could return for Arsenal for their trip to Everton: Getty

Two underperforming sides meet in the opening Premier League encounter on Sunday as 16th-place Everton welcome seventh-placed Arsenal to Goodison Park, with both teams coming into the encounter needing a victory at all costs. Follow the live action below.

  • Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at 13:30 BST
  • Ronald Koeman under pressure to turn around run of two wins in last 12 games
  • Toffees only out of relegation zone on points difference
  • Victory for Arsenal can put them level with fourth-placed Chelsea

Follow the live action below...

What time does it start?

Everton vs Arsenal kicks off at Goodison Park at 13:30 on Sunday 22 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Highlights are on BBC One from 22:30.

Form...

Everton: WWDLDL

Arsenal: WWWWLW

Odds...

Everton to win: 13/4

Arsenal to win: 17/20

Draw: 27/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

