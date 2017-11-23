Everton vs Atalanta, Europa League: live score updates

Everton are looking to get their first Europa League win tonight - Getty Images Europe

8:33PM

27 mins

Kevin Mirallas makes a brief foray forward for Everton, but the Toffees are looking a bit limp up front at the moment.

8:26PM

19 mins

Atalanta win a free kick just outside the area, but Papu Gomez shoots straight at Joel Robles.

8:19PM

GOAL! Everton 0-1 Atalanta

That was coming, with Atalanta getting a firm grip on possession in the last 10 minutes.

Timothy Castagne made a marauding run down the right wing practically unopposed, squaring for Bryan Cristante to slide a shot past a static Everton defence.

8:11PM

4 mins

Another decent chance for the hosts, this time created by Wayne Rooney.

Rooney makes hay down the right flank and hits a cross straight to Sandro Ramirez, but a brave intervention from Atalanta keeper Etrit Berisha stops the Spanish striker from getting a shot away.

Wayne Rooney in action at Goodison Credit: Peter Byrne/PA More