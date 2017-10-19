Everton vs Lyon live: Where can I watch it, what channel, what time is kick off, team news, odds, preview

Rooney is in the frame to start for the hosts: Getty

Ronald Koeman is confident he retains the support of Everton's board ahead of their crunch Europa League tie with Lyon.

The Toffees boss met with members of the club's hierarchy, including majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, when they were at Everton's training base last week.

Moshiri and Kenwright were on site to assess a recent redevelopment at Finch Farm, but they are yet to see the dividends from their significant summer investment on the playing side with Koeman's renovated squad.

Everton have won just two of their eight Premier League fixtures and have taken only one point from their two Europa League games, with Lyon's visit to Goodison Park on Thursday a potentially pivotal date in their continental campaign.

What time is it?

The game kicks off at the slightly unusual time of 8.05pm.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2. If you don’t have a subscription, follow all of the action with our liveblog.

