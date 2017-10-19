Everton vs Lyon live: Where can I watch it, what channel, what time is kick off, team news, odds, preview
Ronald Koeman is confident he retains the support of Everton's board ahead of their crunch Europa League tie with Lyon.
The Toffees boss met with members of the club's hierarchy, including majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, when they were at Everton's training base last week.
Moshiri and Kenwright were on site to assess a recent redevelopment at Finch Farm, but they are yet to see the dividends from their significant summer investment on the playing side with Koeman's renovated squad.
Everton have won just two of their eight Premier League fixtures and have taken only one point from their two Europa League games, with Lyon's visit to Goodison Park on Thursday a potentially pivotal date in their continental campaign.
What time is it?
The game kicks off at the slightly unusual time of 8.05pm.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2. If you don’t have a subscription, follow all of the action with our liveblog.
Team news
Aaron Lennon, Yannick Bolasie and Ross Barkley all remain sidelined and are not likely to be back until next month.
James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori are all long-term absentees.
What have they been saying?
Everton manager Koeman: “Maybe I'm (already) in the crisis?
“But everybody knows in football the manager's job is a really difficult job because things change really fast. Most of the time the manager doesn't get time to improve the team.
“It's football, it's hard to take for the managers but it's part of the job.”
Lyon forward Memphis Depay: “I think looking back...it's not necessary right now.
“We have to look forward. I think I have spoken before in interviews, said what I had to say and now it's on me to focus on what's ahead of me.
“I'm very excited to be back, to play and I think it will be a good match. I'm very excited with what I can show to the people.”
What are the odds?
Everton to win: 8/5
Lyon to win: 12/5
Draw: 5/2