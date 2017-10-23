Exclusive: World Rugby propose version of IPL Twenty20 to boost Sevens

World Rugby is considering a radical proposal to establish European sevens franchises based on the Indian Premier League Twenty20 model.

Under the plan, launched by leading sports marketing agency IMG, franchises would be set up in six major European cities, including two within the United Kingdom and one in Ireland, for a tournament that would take place in August. Players, including Team GB Olympic silver medal winners as well as select XVs stars, would be put forward in a draft that would mirror the IPL auction system.

IMG had hoped to get sign-off for the project from World Rugby three weeks ago, but in light of controversies surrounding extended seasons and player burnout, rugby’s governing body have deferred the decision until the next meeting of their executive committee. World Rugby has confirmed it is looking to shake-up the sevens calendar, which largely revolves around the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, and there are a number of different proposals on the table.

However, IMG’s plan is the most ambitious and intriguing, not least because the company was heavily involved in the establishment of the IPL which has grown from a far-fetched idea into a money-spinning behemoth that, for better or worse, has changed the face of cricket.

IMG view sevens as a similar untapped market and crucially have deep enough pockets to commit to the project in the long term. In 2014, the company was purchased by William Morris Endeavour for $2.4 billion (about £1.8 billion). It was also recently appointed by World Rugby to manage its global licensing and merchandising rights for tournaments such as the men’s and women’s World Cups until the end of 2023.

There is no doubt that it would be a game-changer for a sport that has struggled to build upon the success of being included in the Rio Olympics. IMG’s proposal would complement rather than rival the World Series, which is contested by 16 countries over ten legs and runs from December through to June.