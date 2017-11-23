FA and PFA commission new study into risk of dementia from playing football

A Glasgow-based research team will investigate whether former footballers are more likely to suffer from dementia later in life than the general public.

The new study, which is titled "Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk" (FIELD) will start in January and will be led Dr William Stewart and colleagues at the University of Glasgow and the Hampden Sports Clinic.

Co-funded by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association, the research has been two years in the planning and will look at the physical and mental health outcomes of approximately 15,000 former professional footballers and compare them to the wider population.

This announcement comes after wide criticism of the football authorities' failure to address this question sooner, as it has been on the national agenda ever since former England and West Brom star Jeff Astle died in 2002 with what the coroner described as an "industrial injury".

Famed for his prowess at heading the ball, Astle died of a degenerative brain disease which was later identified - by Dr Stewart in 2014 - as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition traditionally associated with boxers.

Since Astle's death, the families of dozens of other ex-footballers, including several from England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, have come forward to reveal their stories of dealing with dementia and related illnesses.

Previous research efforts have had mixed results and if this study does establish that ex-footballers are more vulnerable to dementia-like illnesses, further research will be needed to find out why and what can be done to mitigate the established risks.

The FIELD study, which was chosen by the FA's expert panel on concussion after an open tender process, will answer a specific question: "Is the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease more common in ex-professional footballers than in the normal population?"