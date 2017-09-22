Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 6: Sergio Aguero, Sead Kolasinac, Robbie Brady, David Silva and more

After Manchester City’s thumping 6-0 win at Watford last weekend, fantasy football managers rushed to bring in assets from Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side.

Is that an example of some classic ‘knee-jerkery’ or just simple common sense with basement club Crystal Palace visiting the Etihad this weekend?

Here, we take a look at some this weekend’s best prospects, City or otherwise. How many of them are in your team?

Sergio Aguero

After a hat-trick and an assist at Vicarage Road, Sergio Aguero has been the most sought-after player in this week’s market by some distance.

While Harry Kane struggles to justify his £12.5m price-tag, Aguero is in form and £0.9m cheaper, though perhaps not for long. The interest in him has already seen his price rise £0.2m since last Saturday and it is likely to jump again before the deadline.

Those concerned about rotation will have been pleased to see him left out of Wednesday night’s EFL Cup win at West Bromwich Albion.

David Silva

If Aguero is simply too expensive to fit into your forward line and you would still like a City option, David Silva offers a much cheaper route into Pep Guardiola’s side.

Priced at just £8.3m, Silva has four assists from the first five games of the season and is well-fancied add to his tally against a struggling Palace side.

It looks wise to invest in City’s attack regardless, with Silva and his team-mates facing three home games in their next four.

Sead Kolasinac

Two enticing home fixtures in a row against West Bromwich Albion and Brighton make Arsenal’s defence an attractive prospect and Sead Kolasinac always has the potential to deliver attacking returns too.

The summer signing from Schalke 04 appears to have established himself as Arsene Wenger’s first-choice left wing-back following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s departure and already has two assists to his name.

Arsenal’s defence is never the most reliable but starts this weekend on the back of two cleans sheets in two.

Chancel Mbemba

Proceed with caution. Chancel Mbemba is a natural centre-back and has both Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles in front of him in the pecking order at Newcastle United, but the DR Congo international could deputise at left-back again this week.

His manager Rafa Benitez has little incentive to change his side after last week’s victory over Stoke City and their opponents, Brighton and Hove Albion, look like they may struggle to score much this season.

The best thing about Mbemba, however, is his price: a lowly £4.0m.

Robbie Brady

Burnley’s away form has taken most by surprise this season but Sean Dyche’s side now have a stretch of inviting home fixtures, starting with Huddersfield Town’s visit on Saturday.

Robbie Brady is their creator-in-chief and will start at Turf Moor on the back of an assist for Scott Arfield in last week’s 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Republic of Ireland international is on corners and free-kicks and could be brought in as a replacement for Aaron Mooy, one of his opponents this weekend, who has gone off the boil.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton have made a miserable, goal-shy start to the campaign but they have also had a rough run of fixtures, facing four of last season’s top six already.

Things should improve for Ronald Koeman’s side over the next few weeks, with Bournemouth, Burnley and Brighton to come.

After his midweek EFL Cup brace against Sunderland, Dominic Calvert-Lewin raised a few eyebrows and the 20-year-old is modestly-priced at just £5.0m.

To bring him in would be a punt, but it might just pay off.