Faugheen's long-awaited return in Punchestown win cheered all the way over in Cheltenham

Back with a bang: Faugheen ridden by Paul Townend clears the last on the way to winning the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, and they were cheering all the way over in Cheltenham - PA

It is a measure of the esteem in which the great horses are held that when Faugheen sauntered over the line 16 lengths clear of Jezki in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown yesterday, the Sunday crowd watching him on the big screen at Cheltenham gave him a round of applause.

Faugheen will have sterner tasks ahead of him this winter than a stayer like Jezki over two miles but if the 2015 Champion Hurdler’s body language said anything, after a 665-day absence, the only horse to be happier to be back on a racecourse yestyerday was Special Tiara in the Shloer Chase although he eventually paid for his enthusiasm behind Fox Norton.

Now nine and with just a single defeat in 14 starts for Willie Mullins, Faugheen made all and jumped for fun under Paul Townend who remained motionless as Jezki came off the bridle at the second last. He has now displaced Buveur d’Air, the reigning Champion, as favourite for the 2018 Champion Hurdle.

Townend replaced Ruby Walsh, whose broken leg is thought not to be as bad as it first seemed on Saturday. Townend clearly enjoyed the ride.

"This lad just devours the ground,” he said. “He’s the real deal alright.”

Back in business: Winning owner Rich Ricci (centre) with jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins