Ferrari on track for £100m boost in profits if team leaves Formula 1

Ferrari is on track to get a boost of around £100m to its profits if it pulls out of Formula One according to analysis of its latest filings.

Earlier this month Ferrari’s chairman Sergio Marchionne sent shock waves through the sport when he revealed that the Italian marque is considering pulling out after 67 years of racing. Ferrari’s contract expires at the end of 2020 when F1 is expected to introduce a new engine and balance the prize money payments to teams. It has fuelled Ferrari’s concerns.

Marchionne said that F1 “has been part of our DNA since the day we were born. So it’s not as if we can define ourselves differently. But if we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognisable sandbox, I don’t want to play any more.”

He added that “it would be totally beneficial” to Ferrari’s bottom line and although this was widely seen as sabre-rattling, it is actually driven by fact.

In return for being F1’s oldest team, Ferrari gets a turbocharged prize money bonus with £80m guaranteed annually before a single race begins. Last year it received an estimated total of £160m making it F1’s best-paid team. In contrast, Mercedes was paid a staggering £40m less even though it won the championship. At the other end of the spectrum, the Manor F1 team only got an estimated £40m of prize money and crashed into administration.

In January F1 was sold to American investment firm Liberty Media which wants to put the brakes on this inequality as there is a close connection between the teams’ budgets and their chances of success. Liberty’s boss Greg Maffei said that one of its objectives is to have “much more fairness in prize money” which benefits the minnows but could see the end of Ferrari’s bonus.

As well as facing a fall in prize money, Ferrari’s costs are on track to rise as F1 is due to introduce a new version of its 1.6 litre V6 engine in 2021. It will be cheaper for teams to lease but will cost manufacturers like Ferrari more as they will have to design it. It is a particularly sore point for Ferrari as it has failed to win the F1 drivers’ championship since the V6 was introduced in 2014.