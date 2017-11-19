Feyenoord fans pay tribute to ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones six years after death of his son
Feyenoord fans paid tribute to goalkeeper Brad Jones, whose son passed away six years ago on Saturday.
Early on during Feyenoord’s 1-1 draw with VVV Venlo, the home fans lit up the stadium with their mobile phone lights before breaking out into a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone in tribute to the former Liverpool stopper’s son.
Jones’ son, Luca, lost his battle with leukaemia at the age of five, six years ago.
