Five Ajax youngsters capable of upsetting the odds in Europa League final against Manchester United

Manchester United start Wednesday’s Europa League final as big favourites to win European football’s second-tier competition for the first time in their history.

However, opponents Ajax are not to be underestimated and boast a multitude of young prospects that Jose Mourinho’s men need to be wary of.

So unwavering is the Dutch club’s Academy’s belief in youth that, remarkably, in the recent Europa League quarter-final win over Schalke, 12 of the 14 players to feature were aged 24 or under. Four were teenagers, while none at all were over 27.

Here, Indy football takes a look at five Ajax youngsters capable of threatening United’s chances of making history:

Kasper Dolberg – age 19

The teenage striker is Ajax’s leading goalscorer in a season that has seen the club finish second in the Eredivisie and reach their first European final in 21 years. He has found the net on 23 occasions in all competitions and scored in both legs of the semi-final win over Lyon. Dubbed ‘the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ in some quarters, the Dane’s eye for goal could be a cause for concern for Mourinho’s defence.

Bertrand Traore – age 21

Surplus to requirements at Chelsea this season, the Burkina Faso winger has thrived during his loan spell in the Netherlands. Usually deployed on the right of head coach Peter Bosz’s front three, a large number of the 21-year-old’s 13 goals and six assists have come from cutting in on his left-foot before producing a composed finish or telling final ball. A talented dribbler, Traore found the net twice in the 4-1 semi-final first leg win over Lyon.

Davinson Sanchez – age 20

The robust Colombian has had a fine first season in European football. Displaying athleticism, aerial dominance, strength in the tackle and an ability to play the ball out from the back, the centre-back has reportedly attracted the interest of Barcelona. Already a full Colombian international, Sanchez has also scored six goals for Ajax this season, including a spectacular overhead kick against AZ Alkmaar.

