Football in North Korea under Kim Jong-un - an inside look at the beautiful game being played in shadow of nuclear war

“Put it this way, if he starts threatening Taiwan then I’ll know that he’s following me,” says Gary White, the newly-appointed coach of the Taiwanese national team.

Unlikely as it sounds, the Southampton-born manager and North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un have previous. When White was manager of Guam he worked among a populous who had long since grown tired of threats made by a man coined ‘The Rocket Man’ by Donald Trump in his unequivocal address to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday.

White, though, is just one of a number of British coaches working within striking distance of North Korea’s missiles and although Taiwan is not currently on Kim’s ever growing list of targets, there’s an understandable sense of nervousness in and around a Korean Peninsula that appears to be teetering on the brink.

View photos North Korea played against White's Guam side (Getty) More

“I think the people in Guam have grown used to it,” says White. “It’s not a new thing. I was in Guam for four years and it seemed that every three weeks they were making threats to aim missiles at us.

“We played Korea in the East Asian Cup after one of those threats and we utilised it for the game. We were winning 1-0 at one stage too. We really competed with them, even though we ended up losing.

“Any game with North Korea was always going to be tense because of everything that had been said.

“It seems to be a constant problem. Guam didn’t ask to be involved in this situation and it does seem to be more serious now than ever before.”

View photos Gary White is now manager in China with Shaghai Shenxin (Getty) More

White left his job in the country – after leading them to their highest ever Fifa ranking – in May 2016, leaving the Matao to manage Shanghai Shenxin in the Chinese First Division.

Now, a week after arriving in Taiwan, he again finds himself sitting well within Kim’s range. In Guam, meanwhile, they listen to the DPRK’s threats with increasing unease, despite the bullishness of Trump.

“The people of Guam are very resourceful – they’ll look after each other regardless of the situation,” says White. “It’s a very family orientated country with a great community spirit. It was a wrench for me to leave, it’s a fantastic part of the world that should be visited more often. I hope the latest situation won’t put people off going there.”

Simon Cockerill and Nick Bonner, on the other hand, are two of a select band of Brits who have regularly visited the DPRK for over 20 years. Their company, Kyoro Tours, run regular tourist trips to the country and the pair have an in-depth understanding of the most isolated nation on earth.

Read More