France v New Zealand, autumn international: live score updates

7:25PM

Where do France and New Zealand stand?

7:22PM

TEAM NEWS - New Zealand

Winger Rieko Ioane has recovered from a bout of mumps, while Vaea Fifita starts at blindside flanker for the All Blacks.

Ioane had been under a cloud after picking up mumps and kept in isolation from the rest of the team last week in London as they prepared for their clash with the invitational Barbarians side.

Fifita, who played against the Barbarians, will make his third Test start after Liam Squire picked up an illness while Jerome Kaino sustained a knee injury in the 31-22 win over the Barbarians and will head back to New Zealand after the Test.

"It's another opportunity for him to display his wares, be the player he can, and learn from the last games," coach Steve Hansen said.