France v New Zealand, autumn international: live score updates
Where do France and New Zealand stand?
TEAM NEWS - New Zealand
Winger Rieko Ioane has recovered from a bout of mumps, while Vaea Fifita starts at blindside flanker for the All Blacks.
Ioane had been under a cloud after picking up mumps and kept in isolation from the rest of the team last week in London as they prepared for their clash with the invitational Barbarians side.
Fifita, who played against the Barbarians, will make his third Test start after Liam Squire picked up an illness while Jerome Kaino sustained a knee injury in the 31-22 win over the Barbarians and will head back to New Zealand after the Test.
"It's another opportunity for him to display his wares, be the player he can, and learn from the last games," coach Steve Hansen said.
"He's still in that learning phase, and we'll see how far he's come in a short time.
"He's getting more physical, he's a good lineout forward, his defence against the Baabaas was pretty good, and he's coming along nicely.
"He's not the finished product but he's very talented, and if we get him to where we think we can he's going to be fairly handy."
The All Blacks lost their last Test to Australia last month in Brisbane, and Hansen makes only two further changes by recalling fly-half Beauden Barrett and naming lock Luke Romano to start alongside Sam Whitelock in the scrum's engine room.
Romano replaces Scott Barrett from the starting side that lost 23-18 to the Wallabies at Lang Park.
New Zealand XV: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kane Hames, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Vaea Fifita, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain).
Replacements: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.
TEAM NEWS - France
Mathieu Bastareaud makes his France comeback more than two years since his last appearance.
Coach Guy Noves named his team on Thursday, led by scrum-half Antoine Dupont and debutant fly-half Anthony Belleau, in the absence of the injured Camille Lopez. The pair have already played together in the France U20 team.
Noves had to make do with a dozen withdrawals because of injuries and Bastareaud, who won his last cap in Les Bleus' record 62-13 defeat against New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, benefits from the absence of Remi Lamerat.
Noves said: "We thought that (centres) Mathieu (Bastareaud) and Geoffrey (Doumayrou), as well as Antoine (Dupont) and Anthony (Belleau) have been performing well with their clubs.
"We tried to build a team which is as competitive and as balanced as possible."
Noves is not concerned that half-backs Dupont and Belleau are only 20 and 21 respectively and have only three caps between them.
"They have to start one day. It's not easy but the kids can play, even if we're against the best team in the world," he added. "We have nothing to lose. They have to be bold."
France XV: Nans Ducuing, Yoann Huget, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Mathieu Bastareaud, Teddy Thomas, Anthony Belleau, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Rabah Slimani, Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Judicael Cancoriet, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles.
Replacements: Clement Maynadier, Raphael Chaume, Daniel Kotze, Paul Jedrasiak, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Francois Trinh-Duc, Damian Penaud.