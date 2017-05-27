French Open 2017 men's singles guide: Can anybody stop Rafael Nadal from making tennis history?

The men's singles at this year's French Open promise plenty of drama, with a number of young players hitting form at just the right time, while the top stars are struggling.

Rafael Nadal is the hot favourite to win the tournament, but the Spaniard has not won a Slam in three years. He will hope his fitness can hold up for two weeks, with an unprecedented tenth title in his sights.

The defending champion, Novak Djokovic, is struggling for form, as is Andy Murray, who has endured a miserable start to 2017. Meanwhile the likes of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will be confident of springing a few shocks having enjoyed superb clay-court seasons thus far.

Here, we run through some of the players to watch.

THE FAVOURITE: Rafael Nadal

Nadal is the current favourite (Getty)

The red-hot favourite to win an unprecedented tenth title at Roland-Garros. Nadal recovered from a persistent wrist injury to start the 2017 season in promising form, finishing as the runner-up at the Australian, Mexican and Miami Opens.

But – predictably – it is on the red stuff that he has truly shone. Nadal won three consecutive titles in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, before losing his first match on clay this season to Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. It would be unwise to read too much into that defeat, however, as even at the height of his powers Nadal didn't manage to win all of the clay-court titles in one season.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPION: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic watched on by his new coach, Andre Agassi (Getty)

It’s hard to believe that Djokovic’s maiden success at the French Open, where he confidently beat first-time finalist Andy Murray to complete a career Grand Slam, came just twelve months ago. Since then, Djokovic’s form and intimidating aura of invincibility have crumbled.

That defeat to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon was followed by a loss in the US Open final to Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray overhauling him at the top of the ATP rankings and a shock second round loss at this year’s Aussie Open. But a run to the final of the Italian Open has at least given the World No 2 some hope, as has an intriguing new partnership with 1999 French Open champion Andre Agassi.

THE WORLD NO 1: Andy Murray

It has been a long time since the world’s highest ranked player has been considered such an outsider to win a Slam. But a mixture of poor form, illness and even a lack of motivation mean that Andy Murray starts this season’s French Open as the fifth-favourite with some bookmakers.

