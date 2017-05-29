French Open diary day two: Home hope Kristina Mladenovic digs deep and Jack Sock is stunned by Jiri Vesely

The first round continued on the second day of the 2017 French Open: Getty

The second day of the French Open picked up where the first left off: with high-drama, some surprise victories and one particularly surprising press conference announcement.

Both of the defending champions began their 2017 campaigns, while British interest was focused on Aljaz Bedene. Or should that be Slovenian interest?

Here, we round-up an the second day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Tuesday’s action.

The hero of day two

“There are at least fifteen players that can win the women’s singles this year,” has been heard as much around Roland-Garros over the last few days as “bonjour,” or “merci beaucoup.” And one woman that many have tipped to win this year is home hope Kristina Mladenovic, who has impressed in a couple of the tune-up tournaments heading into the French Open.

But things did not go according to plan for Mladenovic — who is carrying an awful amount of expectation on her shoulders considering she’s never been beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. She found herself in a complete dogfight with 88th-ranked Jennifer Brady on Court Philippe Chatrier and had to dig awfully deep to win.

Her 3-6, 6-3, 9-7 triumph was all the more heroic considering she suffered a back injury in practice on Sunday and had to play through the pain to win. It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t how she would have imagined navigating the first round, but the most important thing is that she got over the line. 2012 finalist Sara Errani awaits her in the next round.

Upset of the day

American tennis writer Ben Rothenburg won tweet of the day for this effort: “I hope US players appreciate how easy they have it, scrutiny-wise, vs the other nations. This (plus his Davis Cup loss) would be savaged elsewhere.”

The loss Rothenburg was referring to was Jack Sock’s underwhelming 7-5 7-5 6-3 exit to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Sock was the fourteenth seed in the men’s draw and is the American number one but looked exceptionally sluggish, making 39 unforced errors before crashing out of a Grand Slam in the opening round for the very first time.

