Furious Coventry City supporter invades pitch to confront players

His team may be pushing for the a promotion spot in League Two, but one furious Coventry City supporter took matters into his own hands with Mark Robins' side 1-0 down to lowly Forest Green Rovers last night.

Entering the dying moments of the match, the supporter clambered over the advertising hoardings and started to close down Forest Green's Christian Doidge in the corner of the pitch.

Play was quickly halted, but it soon became apparent that the Coventry fan had no intention of departing the scene as he berated the home team for their performance.

Having directed his tirade at Marc McNulty, the intruder was physically removed from the pitch by Coventry captain Michael Doyle as he continued his invective.

I think this Coventry fan had seen enough, he was taking matters into his own hands �� pic.twitter.com/P0rRbUEquy — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) October 17, 2017

Astonishingly, no steward arrived on the scene - which lasted 30 seconds - and the man was only ushered away after he had stepped back over the advertising hoardings.

His input was too late to have any effect on the result, with Forest Green holding on to win 1-0 and secure only their second victory of the season courtesy of Keanu Marsh-Brown's first-half goal.

Despite Coventry's domination during the match, their goal drought has now extended to 351 minutes with just eight goals in 14 matches.