Gabriel Jesus looking to bring silverware to Manchester City next season

Jesus has scored seven goals for City this season: Getty

Gabriel Jesus has set his sights on bringing silverware to Manchester City next season after achieving the “massive milestone” of Champions League qualification.

City beat Watford 5-0 on the final day of the campaign to finish third in the Premier League and guarantee their place in Europe’s elite competition for a seventh consecutive year.

Jesus, who scored seven goals in 10 league appearances for the side after joining in January, admitted City’s failure to secure silverware this season was disappointing but insisted the Manchester club will return “better and stronger” in August.

"We are a little bit disappointed we couldn't fight for the trophy at the end, we are really looking forward to next season," he said.

"We achieved qualification for the Champions League, this team is still growing and changing and hopefully next season we will be stronger, better and be able to achieve trophies.

"That is the goal of this club."

Jesus was sidelined for more than two months with a broken metatarsal but still enjoyed a successful debut campaign in the Premier League.

On his return from injury, the Brazilian scored four goals in City’s last five games to help lead Pep Guardiola’s side to a top-four finish.

"Third position, we achieved the goal to be in the Champions League, which is a massive milestone for the club," Jesus added.

"We are happy because we finished in third position. Obviously we are a little bit disappointed because we wanted to fight for the trophy.

"We couldn't in the end so the way we finished the season was good."