Garbine Muguruza makes strong start to WTA Finals with victory over Jelena Ostapenko

Garbine Muguruza made a winning start to her third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday but the Spaniard will continue to push herself through the group stage knowing anything can happen.

At her first appearance in Singapore, the world No 2 won all three round-robin matches before losing a tight semi-final to an inspired Agnieszka Radwanska, while last year she was eliminated early after losing two of her three ties.

On both occasions, the eventual champion (Radwanska in 2015 and Dominika Cibulkova last year) sneaked into the knockout stage with losing 1-2 records in pool play.

"Well, I think it's very important to start with a win," the Wimbledon champion told reporters.

"What I learned from the past is that every game counts, every set, because at the end only two (players per group) are going to pass. And previous winners had lost twice and they have won, which is incredible," she added.

"I take it as a final, honestly, every point, every game, every set."

Her match against the 20-year-old Ostapenko was punctuated by plenty of booming winners and Muguruza was delighted to get the job done after the Latvian battled back from 5-1 down in the second set to almost reach parity.

"I wanted to win so badly and she was just not giving me anything," Muguruza added after sealing victory on her third match point.

Ostapenko put in a fighting display but it wasn't enough (Getty) More