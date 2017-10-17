Gareth Southgate considers England recall for Jay Rodriguez

Gareth Southgate is considering an England recall for Jay Rodriguez, the West Bromwich Albion forward.

Southgate was at the King Power Stadium on Monday night to watch Albion’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and Rodriguez is understood to be in his sights.

Rodriguez, 28, made his England debut in the friendly against Chile in November 2013 and is now in contention for a return to the national team ahead of the games against Germany and Brazil next month.

READ MORE: World Cup play-offs guide

READ MORE: Could this be England's 23-man World Cup Squad?

With England now ready to play with a 3-4-3 formation, Southgate wants to add another attacker to his squad and Rodriguez appeals as he can play in all of the forward positions.

Southgate is also believed to have consulted Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino over Rodriguez, who played under the Argentinean during his time at Southampton.

Signed for £12m from Southampton this summer, Rodriguez has scored two goals for Tony Pulis.

He was seen as a potential England regular after making his debut nearly four years ago, and was also tipped to break into Roy Hodgson’s 2014 World Cup squad, but suffered a serious knee injury which ruled him out for nearly a year.

But he is now getting regular games at the Hawthorns and could be in line for a return to international football.

England will face Germany at Wembley on November 10 and then play Brazil four days later.